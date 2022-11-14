Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
Daily Aztec
Fans welcome Alicia Keys home to San Diego in the final show of the ‘ALICIA+KEYS’ world tour
Alicia Keys “shined at full wattage” as she lit the venue at Viejas Arena this past Saturday, Nov. 5. The show was set to be performed at Cal Coast Credit Union on Sept. 9, however due to unexpected weather conditions, the show was rescheduled. The self-titled “ALICIA+KEYS” world...
fox5sandiego.com
These are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in San Diego
(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all. Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
NBC San Diego
Birch Aquarium Moves 5 Little Blue Penguins From San Diego to Cincinnati Zoo
Mere months after arriving at the Birch Aquarium from Australia, five Little Blue Penguins recently moved 2,000 miles from La Jolla to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, it was announced Tuesday. These well-traveled penguins are part of an international Species Survival Plan that works to maintain the genetic diversity...
This San Diego Tree Farm Is Ranked 4th Best In U.S. For Christmas Trees
This family-owned tree farm has been recognized as one of the best places to buy a Christmas tree in America!
Fly back in time to Larry Himmel's favorite chicken wing spot
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Eight years ago this November, CBS 8's legendary storyteller Larry Himmel passed away. In this Zevely Zone, I returned to one of Larry's favorite restaurants in National City, where their special dish still flies out the door. "Do you have any idea how many chicken wings you cook a day here?" asked Larry in 2013 when he visited the Royal Mandarin Restaurant. According to Larry back then, "It's not for weak of palate, nor the faint of heart. But the Royal Mandarin restaurant in National City serves up a deep-fried delicacy that folks simply can't stop eating."
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
This Is Where You Can Get Rid Of Junk For Free In San Diego This Weekend
If you’ve got junk laying around your house or yard, here’s a great way to get rid of it before the holidays.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
allamericanatlas.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
globalmunchkins.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in La Jolla, California
Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, if you find yourself in La Jolla, California it will also be the most exciting meal of your day too. La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, has no shortage of unique and delicious dining options to please every member of your family. Make sure to take a break from seal sightseeing and check out one (or all!) of the 6 best breakfast spots in La Jolla.
NBC San Diego
Sky-High Praise: San Diego International Airport Among the Best in The U.S., Report Says
One of the best airports in the country is right in our backyards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The newspaper released on Thursday its “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” report as part of its annual ranking, and San Diego International Airport made the No. 2 spot on the best list for midsized airports. Sacramento International Airport nearly beat SAN for the top title by a mere 3 points.
NBC San Diego
City Heights Ethiopian Restaurant Embraces Neighborhood's Growth Led by Immigrants
Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant is a new business on the block. The traditional Ethiopian Restaurant has been located on University Avenue in the City Heights area of San Diego since May 2022. “We really want to help the community around here to have good Ethiopian food and authentic Ethiopian food,” the...
Padres players hand out 1,000 free turkeys
One thousand families were treated Thursday to free turkeys -- and free high-fives from San Diego Padres players, including Joe Musgrove and Tim Hill.
localemagazine.com
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
5th annual Wishbone Brawl returns to Goat Hill Park on Saturday
Walking the clubhouse of Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, the history of this municipal golf course oozes through the walls.
Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy
SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
Comments / 3