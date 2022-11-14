ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

fox5sandiego.com

These are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in San Diego

(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all. Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Birch Aquarium Moves 5 Little Blue Penguins From San Diego to Cincinnati Zoo

Mere months after arriving at the Birch Aquarium from Australia, five Little Blue Penguins recently moved 2,000 miles from La Jolla to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, it was announced Tuesday. These well-traveled penguins are part of an international Species Survival Plan that works to maintain the genetic diversity...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS 8

Fly back in time to Larry Himmel's favorite chicken wing spot

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Eight years ago this November, CBS 8's legendary storyteller Larry Himmel passed away. In this Zevely Zone, I returned to one of Larry's favorite restaurants in National City, where their special dish still flies out the door. "Do you have any idea how many chicken wings you cook a day here?" asked Larry in 2013 when he visited the Royal Mandarin Restaurant. According to Larry back then, "It's not for weak of palate, nor the faint of heart. But the Royal Mandarin restaurant in National City serves up a deep-fried delicacy that folks simply can't stop eating."
thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
allamericanatlas.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
globalmunchkins.com

The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in La Jolla, California

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, if you find yourself in La Jolla, California it will also be the most exciting meal of your day too. La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, has no shortage of unique and delicious dining options to please every member of your family. Make sure to take a break from seal sightseeing and check out one (or all!) of the 6 best breakfast spots in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Sky-High Praise: San Diego International Airport Among the Best in The U.S., Report Says

One of the best airports in the country is right in our backyards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The newspaper released on Thursday its “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” report as part of its annual ranking, and San Diego International Airport made the No. 2 spot on the best list for midsized airports. Sacramento International Airport nearly beat SAN for the top title by a mere 3 points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy

SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...

