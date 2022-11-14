A new study that found masks cut the spread of COVID-19 in Boston-area schools is providing new data for the pandemic-long debate about school mask mandates. The study, published last week in The New England Journal of Medicine, examines what happened when school districts in Boston and Chelsea kept their mask mandates for 15 weeks after Massachusetts dropped the requirement this February. The researchers determined that those cities avoided about 45 COVID cases for every 1,000 students and staff members, based on the COVID rates of the other 70 school districts in the Greater Boston area.

