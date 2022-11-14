Read full article on original website
Green Line Extension to Medford Will Open Dec. 12, MBTA GM Says
The Green Line Extension's Medford Branch will open for service on Dec. 12, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced during a board meeting Thursday. The Medford branch of the extension project was previously slated to open sometime in November. Test trains have been running on the branch, and many locals are awaiting the official opening, which is now set for next month.
Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing
Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
Why Are Several Worcester Businesses Closing Their Doors?
The business community in Worcester’s Canal District has seen its share of changes including about a half dozen businesses closing their doors in recent months. The latest announcements came from Smokestack Urban Barbecue and Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse. Both businesses posted updates to social media, generating a lot of...
Casino Expansion Forces New Look At 2013 Everett Vote
As Encore Boston Harbor looks to expand its gambling offerings into a new development across the street from its existing casino, state regulators are revisiting the 2013 referendum through which Everett, Massachusetts voters backed the casino to try to suss out exactly what it was that city residents approved. Encore...
Doctors Debate Study That Found Masks in Boston-Area Schools Cut COVID Rates
A new study that found masks cut the spread of COVID-19 in Boston-area schools is providing new data for the pandemic-long debate about school mask mandates. The study, published last week in The New England Journal of Medicine, examines what happened when school districts in Boston and Chelsea kept their mask mandates for 15 weeks after Massachusetts dropped the requirement this February. The researchers determined that those cities avoided about 45 COVID cases for every 1,000 students and staff members, based on the COVID rates of the other 70 school districts in the Greater Boston area.
Wife of BU Professor Who Fell Through Staircase to His Death Sues MBTA, MassDOT
The wife of a Boston University professor who fell to his death through a rusted-out staircase near an MBTA train station last September has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA and Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the two entities believed involved in the maintenance of the property. David K....
Harvard Grad Student Helping Nahant Residents Facing Eviction From Town-Owned Homes
A Harvard University graduate student is helping Nahant residents facing eviction from their town-owned homes. Isis Patterson recruited help from a Harvard law student and an attorney to assist with more than a dozen Nahant residents, living in the so-called Coast Guard housing, who were told to appear in district court on Dec. 1.
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Worcester Police Department
A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning
A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH
A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
Kidnapping of Woman From MBTA Station Spurs Demand for Self-Defense Classes
The kidnapping and rape of a 64-year-old woman taken from an MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts, shocked the community and has prompted an increased demand for self-defense classes. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim, an Asian woman, from the Wollaston stop Saturday morning. He allegedly raped her...
Amid Hazing Investigation, Haverhill High Football Program Called Off for Season
School officials in Haverhill, Massachusetts have called a "time out" for the entire football team, by canceling the rest of the season — including the big Thanksgiving game. It's all because of allegations of misconduct students on the team are facing. The football coaches have been placed on paid...
Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Hospital; Police Give All-Clear
Police have given the all-clear at Boston Children's Hospital, after a bomb threat targeted the hospital Wednesday. Boston police investigated and found no active threat, the hospital said in a statement. A police department spokesperson would only confirm the threat at a building on Longwood Avenue, and that there was...
4 Dogs Missing After House Fire in Bellingham
Four dogs are missing after a house in Bellingham, Massachusetts went up in flames, according to the town's fire chief. The Bellingham Fire Department was called to the fire on Stone Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fire Chief Steven Gentile said. The house was fully involving when crews arrived,...
Man Tries to Grab Child Walking on Trail in Goffstown, NH: Police
Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, have alerted the community after an unknown man attempted to violently grab a child who was walking on a trail Monday evening. According to police, the girl was walking around 7 p.m. on the rail trail in the area of Factory Street when the incident occurred. She is safe, police added.
Police Investigate After Man Grabs Child on NH Trail
Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, are investigating a day after a man grabbed a child on a trail. People familiar with the Goffstown Rail Trail say by day, it's a popular place for a walk, jog or ride a bike, but by nightfall, it's best to stay away. There are...
