Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
Bike safety advocates call for lawmakers to allow red light cameras to ticket drivers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The husband of an Upstate woman who lost her life after a hit-and-run last year is calling for lawmakers to repeal a ban on red light cameras. Ryan Soukup was on a bike ride with his wife, Carli Brewer Soukup, last year in Greenville when she was hit by a driver who ran a red light along Sulphur Springs Drive.
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
Deputies force reckless driver off road near South Carolina elementary school
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
Drivers beware: Deer mating season underway in South Carolina
With deer mating season active until the end of November, officials are urging people to be cautious while driving.
Slater-Marietta Fire Department breaks ground on new station
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Slater-Marietta Fire Department is in the process of an expansion along Highway 11 in the northern part of Greenville County. Last week, leaders broke ground on the property near Pleasant Ridge County Park. In 9 months, the property will be a station with space for four response vehicles.
Firefighters respond to dumpster fire in Spartanburg
The North Spartanburg Fire Department was called on Wednesday to respond to a fire near a business in Spartanburg.
Drivers to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever, GasBuddy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, average gas prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy says the national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day. This is nearly 30¢ higher than last year,...
Air is getting cleaner in the Palmetto State
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s a little bit more truth to the term ‘clear blue skies’. Our air has gotten clearer compared to decades in the past. Greg Quina an air quality meteorologist with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says we have seen drastic improvements in our air quality.
No injuries reported during Wednesday incident at DJJ
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) reports that a Wednesday afternoon incident involving youth at the facility was brought under control without injuries. According to a spokesperson for the DJJ, around 3:30 p.m. that day, roughly 10 juveniles were said to be "out of...
Residents voice concerns about proposed storage unit along Wade Hampton Blvd.
A proposed storage facility for Wade Hampton Boulevard is upsetting some Greenville residents and city council members.
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
Upstate deputy uses pit maneuver to stop dangerous driver
Actions by Upstate deputies helped prevent disaster for motorists in the Upstate this afternoon. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, a man driving a Buick sedan pulled out in front of deputies around 1 PM and began driving dangerously.
Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station
The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months
Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brandon Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
Driver killed crashing into culvert by Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says
A Midlands resident was killed in an early-morning car crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m. in Saluda County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. A 1997 Honda sedan was driving north on Old Chappells Ferry Road when it crossed the...
Coroner responds to Upstate crash after driver was trapped in vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Anderson County. Troopers said it happened Sunday on Bishops Branch Road. According to troopers, an 80-year-old driver was traveling south when their vehicle traveled off the side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned. The coroner...
