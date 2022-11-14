ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
WYFF4.com

Slater-Marietta Fire Department breaks ground on new station

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Slater-Marietta Fire Department is in the process of an expansion along Highway 11 in the northern part of Greenville County. Last week, leaders broke ground on the property near Pleasant Ridge County Park. In 9 months, the property will be a station with space for four response vehicles.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Drivers to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever, GasBuddy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, average gas prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy says the national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day. This is nearly 30¢ higher than last year,...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Air is getting cleaner in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s a little bit more truth to the term ‘clear blue skies’. Our air has gotten clearer compared to decades in the past. Greg Quina an air quality meteorologist with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says we have seen drastic improvements in our air quality.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

No injuries reported during Wednesday incident at DJJ

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) reports that a Wednesday afternoon incident involving youth at the facility was brought under control without injuries. According to a spokesperson for the DJJ, around 3:30 p.m. that day, roughly 10 juveniles were said to be "out of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station

The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
GREER, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months

Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brandon Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
CANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
GREENVILLE, SC
