Shauna Rae Talks About Her Panic Attacks: ‘I Just Panic About Not Being Understood’

Shauna Rae, star of TLC ’s I Am Shauna Rae , opened up about experiencing panic attacks. Here’s what she shared about navigating these challenging moments.

Shauna had a panic attack at a store

We get a glimpse at Shauna’s experience with panic attacks during a shopping trip at a costume store. During season 1, her eldest sister, Tara, decided to stop by and visit the family, so they decided to dress up for Halloween .

Shauna can’t find an outfit that fits her small frame, so she becomes frustrated. She begins to panic after the store clerk puts a mask on her. “The costumes he was suggesting didn’t fit and it made me feel very uncomfortable,” says Shauna. “Because it didn’t fit perfectly or somewhat perfectly to the point where I knew I could edit it and make myself comfortable in it, I started to have a panic attack.”

Shauna goes to the back of the store to compose herself and her mother comforts her. Shauna’s mother says, Patty, some people might think she shouldn’t comfort her daughter, but she feels differently. She says she just wants to help her daughter during those times.

“I would suppose that some people could say that me comforting her in those times of her panic is another way that I coddle her, but in my mind, if she is having a stressful situation, and I can help, why wouldn’t I do that?” says Patty during the show.

When did Shauna’s panic attacks start?

Shauna says her panic attacks started when she was around 12 or 14 years old. She thinks her panic attacks were triggered by the feeling of being alone and feeling like no one was “in her corner.”

Shauna says life has been hard for her because she has never felt understood. She feels her panic attacks have a lot to do with feeling misunderstood. “I think my panic attacks just happen because my anxiety built up about not being understood,” says Shauna. “Then I just panic about not being understood in a certain situation and I overthink it.”

Shauna says she tries to manage her panic attacks by separating herself from whatever is causing her feelings of panic. She also practices breathing exercises and tries to focus on the positive.

Shauna’s health condition has taken an emotional toll

During family dinner, Shauna gets real about how she’s been feeling. She wants to move out of her parents’ home and be independent, but her parents aren’t on board with that idea. When they ask why she wants to move out, she is honest about her feelings. Shauna’s father says she has so many people around her who just want to help her and keep her safe, but she feels stifled.

“I’m co-dependent,” Shauna says to her father. “I’m rejected all the time for who I am. And I feel worthless every day of my life.” Her father reassures her that she’s not worthless. Shauna says seeing things from her parents’ perspective makes her realize how vulnerable she is, and this puts her “in a really bad place mentally.” It’s uncomfortable for her to see how much she needs their help.

