Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Daily Orange
Unbalanced distribution of vacant homes along I-81 demonstrates city’s stratification
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As a former Rust Belt city, Syracuse has about 1,800 vacant properties. But the imbalance in their distribution traces back to a highway built during the 1960s down the middle of the city: Interstate 81.
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
cnycentral.com
Community group says temporary halt on I-81 project means concerns are being heard
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland is part of the Renew 81 For All Group, which includes former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler as well as the Towns of Dewitt, Salina and Tully. A State Supreme Court judge decided to side for now with the group after...
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Shiroff adds to lead over Mannion in NY Senate race as count hits a crucial point
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Shiroff has increased her lead over incumbent John Mannion in their New York Senate race in a count that remains too close to call entering a critical stretch. Counting at the Board of Elections in Oswego County and Onondaga County will continue on Wednesday morning.
Daily Orange
From its original construction to now, here’s everything you need to know about I-81
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In 1958, Syracuse invested federal funds in Interstate 81 despite community backlash. As a result of its construction, over 1,300 families were displaced in the predominately-Black historic 15th ward. Over 60 years later, the state...
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
cortlandvoice.com
City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system
Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
16-year-old shot in leg on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. Police were called to the 200 block of Sabine Street around 7:33 p.m. after the city’s ShotSpotter system recorded three rounds, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Police found the...
localsyr.com
Meet Micron’s first Central New York hire, a Navy veteran and student at Syracuse University
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With Micron’s $100 billion investment in the town of Clay, building a strong, diverse workforce is a priority for the American-based semiconductor manufacturing company. As hundreds of people waited inside the Onondaga Community College SRC gymnasium for President Joe Biden’s address on October 27,...
Historic preservation must be a part of planning for Micron (Guest Opinion by Andrew Roblee)
Andrew Roblee is president of the Preservation Association of Central New York. He writes on behalf of PACNY’s Board of Directors. The Preservation Association of Central New York (PACNY) is following with keen interest the unfolding of Micron Technology’s chip-producing “mega-complex” planned in Clay’s White Pine Commercial Park. With a speculated 9,000 jobs to be added over the next two decades and billions of dollars to be spent, the long-awaited return of mass manufacturing jobs to the area is being hailed as transformational. Together, the building of the Micron complex and the reconfiguration of Interstate 81 through the city will bring a fundamental shift in the regional economy.
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
Comments / 2