Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
localsyr.com

Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
cortlandvoice.com

City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system

Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Check out the latest power outages

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
Syracuse.com

Historic preservation must be a part of planning for Micron (Guest Opinion by Andrew Roblee)

Andrew Roblee is president of the Preservation Association of Central New York. He writes on behalf of PACNY’s Board of Directors. The Preservation Association of Central New York (PACNY) is following with keen interest the unfolding of Micron Technology’s chip-producing “mega-complex” planned in Clay’s White Pine Commercial Park. With a speculated 9,000 jobs to be added over the next two decades and billions of dollars to be spent, the long-awaited return of mass manufacturing jobs to the area is being hailed as transformational. Together, the building of the Micron complex and the reconfiguration of Interstate 81 through the city will bring a fundamental shift in the regional economy.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where’s the bad weather this weekend?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
SYRACUSE, NY

