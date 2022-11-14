Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula Paddleheads Newman Named 2022 PBL MVP
The Missoula Paddleheads announced on Tuesday that star first baseman and designated hitter Jayson Newman, an integral part of Zootown's perennial championship-caliber team, had been named Most Valuable Player of the Pioneer Baseball League for the 2022 season. Newman led the league this year atop the leaderboards in the following...
Kids Go Wild For Montana Lady Griz Basketball School Day Game
How many fans were actually paying much attention to the game? Very few. How much did that matter? Not at all!. Over 5,300 western Montana school kids got treated to a women's college basketball game today, and if the decibel levels were any indication, they sure were having a good time. That the home team won the game was a bonus, but we're not sure how many in attendance actually noticed.
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter
The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
Missoula To Bozeman: Must Stop Places On The Way To A Griz Win
So you're heading over from Missoula to Bozeman to catch the brawl of The Wild and the ESPN college game of the week. Well, you should probably take your time and check out some of the "must-visit" Montana places on the way. Whether you are taking the quick interstate route...
Will Montana Watch The Biggest Sporting Event on the Planet?
Football, Futbol, Soccer, they are all the same game everywhere on the planet outside of America. I know here in Montana soccer is not as popular as "American Football" or any of the major sports, I get it. I was never a fan of soccer myself until the 1998 World Cup when I was traveling in Scotland. Every place we went people were watching the games. I had never seen a country get behind their team like Scotland did. It was infectious.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
Montana Record Label Hosting Concert in Missoula
Thursday, November 17th there's a concert at The Badlander featuring Perfect Blue, Crypticollider and Jesse The Ocelot. This show, hosted by Bitter Roots Recordings, gets bonus points for featuring Montanan musicians in both bands and Jesse The Ocelot as a solo artist. Concerts are great, and there's something magic about supporting local, up-and-coming performers who are eager to put on the best show possible. The Badlander is a fantastic venue for live music, with a bar, a stage, and plenty of room for dancing. It's featured on this list of Missoula's downtown bars.
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
Wild Game Recipes for Brawl of the Wild Game – Venison Sliders
We are getting excited about the annual Brawl of the Wild game, one of the oldest rivalries in college football history. More importantly, it is a Montana tradition that is over a century old. In my time on this earth, the Griz/Cat game has always coincided with the home stretch of Montana's big game hunting season. For my family, the annual football game tends to cut into at least one of our days in the field. Just like the tradition of hunting on Thanksgiving, we may hunt a little in the morning, only to race home early in the day to make food and watch football.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
The End of Red Robin In Missoula?
A sign on the entrance of Missoula's Red Robin restaurant at Southgate Mall is informing diners that they are closed, apparently until further notice. The sign also informs the public that there is no timetable for when they will reopen. The sign reads as follows:. Sorry for the inconvenience due...
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?
This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts
Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
It Takes Tremendous Skill To Go East And West In Missoula
Denny Bedard asked if someone could give him a ride from the radio stations, located at 3250 South Reserve, to the Adams Center on the University of Montana Campus. I volunteered to be his chauffer. I had it mapped out in my head which way I was going to go, because getting across this town going East and West is not an easy task, to say the least. One of the things that makes this town so difficult is the almost impossibility of taking left turns.
Soft Landing Missoula Speaks About Immigration at City Club
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It’s been nearly seven years since Soft Landing Missoula was founded with the purpose of assisting refugees from all over the world in finding new homes in western Montana. On Monday, Soft Landing founder and Executive Director Mary Poole spoke at the monthly City...
Alt 95.7
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
Missoula Noise Law. How Loud And Early Is Too Loud And Early?
Have you ever had an annoying neighbor that has to mow the lawn 3 times a week at the crack of dawn? Have you ever wondered what the law is about early noise in Missoula? Let's get into it. Here is the setup. For the past few months, a huge...
Check Out The Huge List of Veterans Day Freebies in Missoula 2022
Today is Veteran's Day, and each year we thanks both veterans and active duty for their service to our country. Sometimes the best way to say "thanks" is with free chow. Restaurants all over town are offering up some sort of deal for Vets and Active Duty. The one's that I found include:
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0