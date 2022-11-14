ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

20 holiday events happening across the Midlands

Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WLTX.com

New business, 133 jobs coming to old Walmart location near Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A computer company is moving into the old Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia, bringing with it a potential for over 100 new jobs. Executive Personal Computers announced Wednesday plans to move into a location at 1326 Bush River Road. The company says it's a $9.5 million investment and will create 133 jobs.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

The Whig to officially close on Saturday

Columbia’s downtown dive bar, The Whig, is officially set to close its doors Saturday, after 17 years of serving the area. The first announcement of the closing was made via social media Aug. 11 and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space. A new speakeasy will occupy the space after renovations.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy shares signs of utility scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is sharing common red flags to watch out for during Utility Scam Awareness Day. The company is telling customers not to provide payment, or account information to suspicious callers. To further protect themselves, customers can fact check the caller by asking them to verify their account balance, information that scammers usually don’t have access to, says the company.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New bakery opens in West Columbia

A new West Columbia bakery is a testament to what happens when four friends with a lifelong appreciation for food and cooking decide to follow their dreams. , located at 1220 C Avenue, was opened in late summer by long-time friends Beth Crolley, Chris Moore, Christine Hall and Bobby Johnson.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Computer company makes $9.5M investment in Lexington County

A former Walmart at 1326 Bush River Road in Columbia has been sold to a computer wholesale company, Executive Personal Computers, Inc. The company's $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs. Colliers South Carolina brokers Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles represented seller Bunrootis LLC in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
COLUMBIA, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site

Researchers announced Friday that some of America's first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome Battle...
CAMDEN, SC

