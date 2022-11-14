Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
Lexington Community Garden feeds thousands in need across the Midlands, gearing up for holidays
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For three years now, a group of Lexington residents focused on giving back have come together to feed those in need through a community garden. Their fall crops will feed families this holiday season. Over six acres worth of land is all purposed for good. Azmi...
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
WLTX.com
New business, 133 jobs coming to old Walmart location near Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A computer company is moving into the old Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia, bringing with it a potential for over 100 new jobs. Executive Personal Computers announced Wednesday plans to move into a location at 1326 Bush River Road. The company says it's a $9.5 million investment and will create 133 jobs.
West Columbia streets look brighter, more festive - Here's why
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decades-long tradition in West Columbia has been wrapping trees and light posts with twinkling Christmas lights. For the past two weeks, city staff crews have been working to bring out the city Christmas tree and any other decorations to make it look more festive around town.
abccolumbia.com
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
coladaily.com
The Whig to officially close on Saturday
Columbia’s downtown dive bar, The Whig, is officially set to close its doors Saturday, after 17 years of serving the area. The first announcement of the closing was made via social media Aug. 11 and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space. A new speakeasy will occupy the space after renovations.
Bradford Pear Tree exchange coming to Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Bradford Pears might look pretty to the eye in the spring and fall, but as it turns out, they're an invasive species taking over South Carolina forests, and the newer trees have thorns. "It really doesn't have a great wildlife value," Clemson Extension horticulture agent...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy shares signs of utility scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is sharing common red flags to watch out for during Utility Scam Awareness Day. The company is telling customers not to provide payment, or account information to suspicious callers. To further protect themselves, customers can fact check the caller by asking them to verify their account balance, information that scammers usually don’t have access to, says the company.
columbiabusinessreport.com
New bakery opens in West Columbia
A new West Columbia bakery is a testament to what happens when four friends with a lifelong appreciation for food and cooking decide to follow their dreams. , located at 1220 C Avenue, was opened in late summer by long-time friends Beth Crolley, Chris Moore, Christine Hall and Bobby Johnson.
coladaily.com
Carolina Lights returns to SC State Fairgrounds, discount passes available
Dazzling holiday lights will soon illuminate the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the state fairgrounds as the South Carolina State Fair (SCSF) welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights. The annual drive-thru holiday lights show starts Dec. 3 through 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. and...
Holiday Farmers Market in Orangeburg ends hiatus to encourage support of small minority owned farmers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The SC State 1890 Holiday Market gives people a taste of local fall harvest. It started 12 years ago through the efforts of retired SC State Extension agent Ishmail Washington to address the needs of small and minority owned farmers with limited resources. “We began with...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Church supplying turkeys and Thanksgiving produce for 300-plus families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In our effort to bring awareness to several community Thanksgiving assistance events, Soda City Live wants to recognize a local church that is looking to give away 300 plus turkeys and produce. Living Faith Christian Center is under the leadership of Bishop Albert Downing and First...
sc.edu
Sumter’s on the list? Longtime residents surprised at Forbes’ Top 10 places to live
Swan Lake is one of the tourist attractions Sumter has to offer. (Photos by Carolina News and Reporter) Longtime residents of Sumter are surprised to see their city on Forbes magazine’s list of the top places to live in South Carolina. The city was ranked 10th behind Charleston, Myrtle...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Computer company makes $9.5M investment in Lexington County
A former Walmart at 1326 Bush River Road in Columbia has been sold to a computer wholesale company, Executive Personal Computers, Inc. The company's $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs. Colliers South Carolina brokers Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles represented seller Bunrootis LLC in...
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
WIS-TV
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
fox5atlanta.com
Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site
Researchers announced Friday that some of America's first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome Battle...
