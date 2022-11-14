COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is sharing common red flags to watch out for during Utility Scam Awareness Day. The company is telling customers not to provide payment, or account information to suspicious callers. To further protect themselves, customers can fact check the caller by asking them to verify their account balance, information that scammers usually don’t have access to, says the company.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO