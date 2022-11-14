Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan
Many of you are closely following what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers...
WINKNEWS.com
Many businesses in Cape Coral continue to work toward reopening
Many of us are still working to return to normal after Hurricane Ian swept most of our possessions away. In Cape Coral, a lot of businesses are still not open. They are working as hard and as fast as they can to open back up. The owner of the South...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral
Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide alert issued for Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide blooms near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near Blind Pass, and Little Bokeelia Island. This is in response to water samples taken onMonday. The public should...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide blooms appearing along the Southwest Florida coast
Red tide is appearing up and down the Southwest Florida coastline, but is it an issue you should be concerned with?. These are pictures of where the cleaner water ends and the red tide begins. The Calusa Waterkeeper posted the pictures on Facebook. Under Blind Pass Bridge between Captiva and...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week
The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
WINKNEWS.com
Popular Cape Coral iguana saved thanks to a new enclosure
A popular iguana is no longer at risk of being euthanized. Green Day, the iguana, was living in a cage at Rotary Park in Cape Coral that FWC said was too small. Now, his life is spared thanks to the city and a beautiful, brand-new enclosure. Cape Coral Friends of...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry tries salvaging 43 boats after Hurricane Ian
While a few coastal businesses have opened following Hurricane Ian, one faces more challenges than most. The Sept. 28 storm devastated the Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry. The two largest companies, Trico Shrimp Company and Erickson and Jensen, discovered in the storm’s aftermath all but one of their shrimping boats washed ashore from storm surge.
WINKNEWS.com
Man finds missing Father’s Day gift in debris on Fort Myers Beach
Never give up. That’s what one man said about dealing with the hurricane damage on Fort Myers Beach. During the storm, Matt Samko lost a pocket watch he got for his first Father’s Day, but he found it with some hard work and motivation. First, he rummaged through...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at how Charlotte County is collecting hurricane debris
WINK News is getting a look at how crews are picking up the piles of debris in our area. Charlotte County contracted Ashbritt to help with the cleanup. Multiple sites in the county are close to collecting more than two million cubic yards of debris. The people who live in...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County continues major debris cleanup efforts, approaches 75% completion
As Thanksgiving approaches, Collier County hopes to have most of its Hurricane Ian debris collected. Although the county is confident it will hit the 75%-cleanup benchmark by the holiday, officials said there is still plenty of work to do. It’s been a month and a half since Hurricane Ian ripped...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide isn’t keeping people off South Marco Beach
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a health alert due to red tide near South Marco Beach. Beachgoers said they noticed something while by the water. Some were aware of the red tide, and others didn’t know why they were coughing. The one thing everyone said is that it’s been a lot worse.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida assembles emergency response team devoted to emotional trauma
Mental health is a real concern for everyone who weathered Hurricane Ian. For the first time in history, the state of Florida has assembled an emergency response team devoted solely to emotional trauma. In the shadow of rubble sits an oasis devoted to mental health. “What you have here is...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood Beach Waterfest returns this weekend
The Englewood Beach Waterfest is set to begin Friday and go through Sunday. Hurricane Ian ruined so much, but did not cancel the popular event. But some obstacles still need to be considered, like Ian debris and the issue of red tide. As of Wednesday, there are no fish kills...
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued for portion of Sanibel
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a large area on the eastern side of Sanibel. The Island Water Association says residents living in the area east of Tarpon Bay Road, all the way to Lighthouse Beach, are under the boil advisory. The water company says the notice...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup in Bonita Springs waterways
Neighbors along the Bonita Springs waterways say it looks like a floating junkyard as debris from Hurricane Ian casually floats about. Jim Foley and Scott Ross are Bonita residents and have seen this for a while since Ian. “It seems like everybody forgot about it…I actually have a boat ready...
WINKNEWS.com
Neighbors upset with smoke, smell from Cape Coral debris burning
Hurricane Ian debris is being burned just steps away from some homes in Cape Coral, and those living nearby are fed up with the smoke and the smell. Neighbors near the debris that is being burned near Diplomat Parkway and Burnt Store Road have adapted their day-to-day routines to avoid the smoke. They understand the community must clean up, but the smoke is too much.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season
With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man found guilty of threatening someone with BB gun
A Fort Myers man was found guilty Wednesday morning of threatening another man with a BB gun. Clifton Lemanz Seawright, 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault following a two-day trial in Fort Myers. According to state attorney documents, the crime happened on Jan. 13. The victim was dropping off his child at the home of the child’s mother. Seawright was in the driveway and confronted the victim, starting an argument.
WINKNEWS.com
Vandal caught on camera spray painting properties of Trump supporters in Collier County
“Lock Trump up.” That is what was spray painted across a homeowner’s garage and lawn in Collier County. The culprit was caught on surveillance video. The act of political hate happened before Trump announced he was running again for president. Two homeowners have the video to prove that...
Comments / 0