Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan

Many of you are closely following what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral

Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide alert issued for Lee County

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide blooms near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near Blind Pass, and Little Bokeelia Island. This is in response to water samples taken onMonday. The public should...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide blooms appearing along the Southwest Florida coast

Red tide is appearing up and down the Southwest Florida coastline, but is it an issue you should be concerned with?. These are pictures of where the cleaner water ends and the red tide begins. The Calusa Waterkeeper posted the pictures on Facebook. Under Blind Pass Bridge between Captiva and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week

The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Popular Cape Coral iguana saved thanks to a new enclosure

A popular iguana is no longer at risk of being euthanized. Green Day, the iguana, was living in a cage at Rotary Park in Cape Coral that FWC said was too small. Now, his life is spared thanks to the city and a beautiful, brand-new enclosure. Cape Coral Friends of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County continues major debris cleanup efforts, approaches 75% completion 

As Thanksgiving approaches, Collier County hopes to have most of its Hurricane Ian debris collected. Although the county is confident it will hit the 75%-cleanup benchmark by the holiday, officials said there is still plenty of work to do. It’s been a month and a half since Hurricane Ian ripped...
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide isn’t keeping people off South Marco Beach

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a health alert due to red tide near South Marco Beach. Beachgoers said they noticed something while by the water. Some were aware of the red tide, and others didn’t know why they were coughing. The one thing everyone said is that it’s been a lot worse.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood Beach Waterfest returns this weekend

The Englewood Beach Waterfest is set to begin Friday and go through Sunday. Hurricane Ian ruined so much, but did not cancel the popular event. But some obstacles still need to be considered, like Ian debris and the issue of red tide. As of Wednesday, there are no fish kills...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice issued for portion of Sanibel

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a large area on the eastern side of Sanibel. The Island Water Association says residents living in the area east of Tarpon Bay Road, all the way to Lighthouse Beach, are under the boil advisory. The water company says the notice...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup in Bonita Springs waterways

Neighbors along the Bonita Springs waterways say it looks like a floating junkyard as debris from Hurricane Ian casually floats about. Jim Foley and Scott Ross are Bonita residents and have seen this for a while since Ian. “It seems like everybody forgot about it…I actually have a boat ready...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Neighbors upset with smoke, smell from Cape Coral debris burning

Hurricane Ian debris is being burned just steps away from some homes in Cape Coral, and those living nearby are fed up with the smoke and the smell. Neighbors near the debris that is being burned near Diplomat Parkway and Burnt Store Road have adapted their day-to-day routines to avoid the smoke. They understand the community must clean up, but the smoke is too much.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season

With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man found guilty of threatening someone with BB gun

A Fort Myers man was found guilty Wednesday morning of threatening another man with a BB gun. Clifton Lemanz Seawright, 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault following a two-day trial in Fort Myers. According to state attorney documents, the crime happened on Jan. 13. The victim was dropping off his child at the home of the child’s mother. Seawright was in the driveway and confronted the victim, starting an argument.
FORT MYERS, FL

