WBTV
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story
WBTV
Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic
WBTV
Standoff situation in west Charlotte after one person shot, seriously injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A standoff has been ongoing for hours in west Charlotte between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect. A large police presence was seen on Moore’s Chapel Road on Thursday. In a video sent by a viewer, police can be heard ordering someone to come...
WBTV
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
WBTV
Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
‘What do I do?’: Man scams woman’s family out of home in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man scammed a woman and her family out of a home to live in, police said. Tammy Patterson now has 10 days to move out of her dream home in the Autumn Ridge community in Gastonia. Patterson lived in a shed in Lincolnton and spent...
WBTV
Late Mecklenburg County commissioner honored with Order of the Hornet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners honored late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet during Tuesday night’s meeting. It’s the highest honor bestowed by the board and is given to someone who’s displayed valor or high order of service. Scarborough...
WBTV
Pilot program for downtown parking to begin soon in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new parking pattern coming to downtown Salisbury designed to make it easier for folks to find parking spots. A new pilot program approved this week by the Salisbury City Council will allow workers in downtown businesses and residents to lease parking spots in parking lots near Main and Innes streets.
WBTV
Person in custody after York County SWAT team standoff at Lake Wylie apartment complex
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Clover/Lake Wylie area on Thursday night. Deputies said the situation took place around 10 p.m. off Greenwich Drive. Deputies asked people in the complex Village at Lake...
WBTV
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
WBTV
REPORT: Charlotte LYNX manager “directed controllers to violate safety rules” at last job
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
WBTV
Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car last month died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Habteselasse Wolde was hit around 7:16 p.m. Oct. 19 on Monroe Road by a 2011 Cadillac SRX. He was pronounced dead Nov. 11. Investigators say Wolde was crossing the street and stepped in front...
WBTV
York County deputies, K9 locate suspect who ran from traffic stop inside storm drain
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A suspect who ran from a traffic stop in York County was found in a storm drain following a two-hour search, deputies said. The York County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a man with no shirt, khaki pants and several tattoos in the area of McConnells Highway, Meadow Lakes Road and Windy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Man who fled York County traffic stop found hiding in storm drain, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells […]
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
