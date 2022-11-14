CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training exercise in an acquired structure at 708 Arbor Street NE on Friday, November 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training exercise, a portion of Arbor Street NE will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence at the scene.

