Catawba County school bus crash sends several students to the hospital; no life-threatening injures
Officials say under the direction of EMS, several were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect. A large police presence can be seen on Moore’s Chapel Road in west Charlotte. In a video sent by a viewer, police can be heard ordering someone to...
Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte
At one point, roughly 2,700 customers in the area were without power. Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials. Cintra sent an unsolicited proposal to build new toll lanes along I-77 from uptown to the S.C. border. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated:...
York County deputies, K9 locate suspect who ran from traffic stop inside storm drain
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A suspect who ran from a traffic stop in York County was found in a storm drain following a two-hour search, deputies said. The York County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a man with no shirt, khaki pants and several tattoos in the area of McConnells Highway, Meadow Lakes Road and Windy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
Person rescued from Huntersville wreck, officials say
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 73 outbound before Willow Breeze Lane.
Video: Elderly woman injured after car rams into beauty shop at Park Road Shopping Center
The accident happened at AILLEA - Charlotte at the Park Road Shopping Center located at 4119 Park Road, authorities said.
Pilot program for downtown parking to begin soon in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new parking pattern coming to downtown Salisbury designed to make it easier for folks to find parking spots. A new pilot program approved this week by the Salisbury City Council will allow workers in downtown businesses and residents to lease parking spots in parking lots near Main and Innes streets.
Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car last month died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Habteselasse Wolde was hit around 7:16 p.m. Oct. 19 on Monroe Road by a 2011 Cadillac SRX. He was pronounced dead Nov. 11. Investigators say Wolde was crossing the street and stepped in front...
South Kings Drive House Fire Under Investigation
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Breaking overnight, Charlotte Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Dilworth. The fire was on South Kings Drive just south of Morehead Street. Firefighters say the scene is now clear and the blaze was controlled in under 20 minutes. No injuries are...
Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental
GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
Concord Fire Department to conduct live burn training exercise
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training exercise in an acquired structure at 708 Arbor Street NE on Friday, November 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training exercise, a portion of Arbor Street NE will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence at the scene.
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
One Dead, One Injured After Lancaster Crash
LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has since passed away from a crash on October 31st. Troopers say that on October 31st, just before 7:30 a.m., a 2002 Nissan SUV was driving north on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when they ran off the road and hit a ditch.
CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte
Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community. The non-profit station relies on insurance money and donations to stay running. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a...
Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a man who was inside a burning mobile home. According to the report, deputies Sgt. Patrick Schmeltzer, William Johnson, and Hannah Hodges were on patrol on Monday night just before 11:30 p.m. when they went to check on a property located on Windswept Way in Rockwell. The department had been asked to make routine checks on the property that included a vacant mobile home.
