Cabarrus County, NC

WBTV

Pilot program for downtown parking to begin soon in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new parking pattern coming to downtown Salisbury designed to make it easier for folks to find parking spots. A new pilot program approved this week by the Salisbury City Council will allow workers in downtown businesses and residents to lease parking spots in parking lots near Main and Innes streets.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car last month died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Habteselasse Wolde was hit around 7:16 p.m. Oct. 19 on Monroe Road by a 2011 Cadillac SRX. He was pronounced dead Nov. 11. Investigators say Wolde was crossing the street and stepped in front...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Kings Drive House Fire Under Investigation

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Breaking overnight, Charlotte Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Dilworth. The fire was on South Kings Drive just south of Morehead Street. Firefighters say the scene is now clear and the blaze was controlled in under 20 minutes. No injuries are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental

GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Concord Fire Department to conduct live burn training exercise

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training exercise in an acquired structure at 708 Arbor Street NE on Friday, November 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training exercise, a portion of Arbor Street NE will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence at the scene.
WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Person Found Dead At 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC — Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Gastonia. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Linwood Road. Police officials confirm one person was found dead at the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCB News...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Injured After Lancaster Crash

LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has since passed away from a crash on October 31st. Troopers say that on October 31st, just before 7:30 a.m., a 2002 Nissan SUV was driving north on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when they ran off the road and hit a ditch.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a man who was inside a burning mobile home. According to the report, deputies Sgt. Patrick Schmeltzer, William Johnson, and Hannah Hodges were on patrol on Monday night just before 11:30 p.m. when they went to check on a property located on Windswept Way in Rockwell. The department had been asked to make routine checks on the property that included a vacant mobile home.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

