ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Michael Strahan Admits He Takes 3 Showers a Day

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Everyone has habits others might consider strange. A perfect example was the celebrity hygiene trend that went viral in 2021. Whether it be not brushing their teeth or wearing the same clothes several times before washing them, stars have revealed some interesting habits. And now, TV personality Michael Strahan admits to a routine that might seem obsessive. The Good Morning America co-anchor says he showers three times a day.

Celebrity hygiene habits intrigue fans

After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis infamously told the world that they don’t bathe their kids — or themselves — daily, fans became obsessed with celebrity hygiene. Other stars even weighed in on their bathing habits.

It all began when Kunis said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that she “didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” The admission prompted others to share secrets.

Shepard’s wife, actor Kristen Bell, admitted she and her husband don’t wash their kids daily either. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink ,” she said. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag.”

Jake Gyllenhaal also mentioned his bathing habits . The Donnie Darko star said he doesn’t think showering daily is necessary.

However, June Diane Raphael disagreed. The Grace and Frankie actor said she “bathes herself and her children every day.”

Michael Strahan says he showers 3 times a day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPaSU_0jAjVjab00
Michael Strahan on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ on Oct. 2, 2017 | Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Most people find one shower a day enough, but Michael Strahan’s bathing routine is a bit more involved. The Good Morning America co-anchor recently revealed he spends considerable time on his personal hygiene.

Jumping on the “This or that?” trend, the retired NFL star admitted on Twitter that he showers more often than the average person.

After answering basic questions about his morning activities, Strahan plugged his men’s skincare brand, Daily Defense. At the same time, he confessed to taking three showers a day.

“I use Daily Defense in the morning and at night and actually in the middle of the day. I take three showers a day.”

WebMD reports that one shower per day sufficiently washes away bacteria and keeps skin clean. Showering too often “might be too much of a good thing. You want to shower enough to keep yourself clean (and not too smelly) but not so much that you dry out your skin and strip off its natural protective layer.”

At least Strahan slathers on Daily Defense moisturizer after every shower.

Why does Michael Strahan shower so often?

In his tweet, Strahan didn’t explain why he showers in the morning, midday, and night. But we have a theory.

The former Live With Kelly and Michael co-host’s trainer, Latreal Mitchell, told Muscle and Fitness that Strahan has a grueling exercise routine. He trains twice a day, three days a week. It doesn’t end there: The retired New York Giants defensive end also does two more single sessions during the week. His morning workouts are high-endurance, and his afternoon sessions are pretty intense. So Strahan undoubtedly works up quite a sweat multiple times a day.

Given the considerable time the star spends in front of the camera, he likely knows he has to wash off a little more often than others might think.

And it looks like Strahan’s routine of exercise, showering, and skincare is paying off. He looks not only healthy but also radiant.

RELATED: Michael Strahan Shares the Secret to His Success

Comments / 2

Related
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez

What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

223K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy