Michael Strahan Admits He Takes 3 Showers a Day

Everyone has habits others might consider strange. A perfect example was the celebrity hygiene trend that went viral in 2021. Whether it be not brushing their teeth or wearing the same clothes several times before washing them, stars have revealed some interesting habits. And now, TV personality Michael Strahan admits to a routine that might seem obsessive. The Good Morning America co-anchor says he showers three times a day.

Celebrity hygiene habits intrigue fans

After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis infamously told the world that they don’t bathe their kids — or themselves — daily, fans became obsessed with celebrity hygiene. Other stars even weighed in on their bathing habits.

It all began when Kunis said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that she “didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” The admission prompted others to share secrets.

Shepard’s wife, actor Kristen Bell, admitted she and her husband don’t wash their kids daily either. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink ,” she said. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag.”

Jake Gyllenhaal also mentioned his bathing habits . The Donnie Darko star said he doesn’t think showering daily is necessary.

However, June Diane Raphael disagreed. The Grace and Frankie actor said she “bathes herself and her children every day.”

Michael Strahan says he showers 3 times a day

Most people find one shower a day enough, but Michael Strahan’s bathing routine is a bit more involved. The Good Morning America co-anchor recently revealed he spends considerable time on his personal hygiene.

Jumping on the “This or that?” trend, the retired NFL star admitted on Twitter that he showers more often than the average person.

After answering basic questions about his morning activities, Strahan plugged his men’s skincare brand, Daily Defense. At the same time, he confessed to taking three showers a day.

“I use Daily Defense in the morning and at night and actually in the middle of the day. I take three showers a day.”

WebMD reports that one shower per day sufficiently washes away bacteria and keeps skin clean. Showering too often “might be too much of a good thing. You want to shower enough to keep yourself clean (and not too smelly) but not so much that you dry out your skin and strip off its natural protective layer.”

At least Strahan slathers on Daily Defense moisturizer after every shower.

Why does Michael Strahan shower so often?

In his tweet, Strahan didn’t explain why he showers in the morning, midday, and night. But we have a theory.

The former Live With Kelly and Michael co-host’s trainer, Latreal Mitchell, told Muscle and Fitness that Strahan has a grueling exercise routine. He trains twice a day, three days a week. It doesn’t end there: The retired New York Giants defensive end also does two more single sessions during the week. His morning workouts are high-endurance, and his afternoon sessions are pretty intense. So Strahan undoubtedly works up quite a sweat multiple times a day.

Given the considerable time the star spends in front of the camera, he likely knows he has to wash off a little more often than others might think.

And it looks like Strahan’s routine of exercise, showering, and skincare is paying off. He looks not only healthy but also radiant.

