ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee County homeless deaths rise by 147%, substance abuse leading cause

By Taylor Lumpkin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jX2DG_0jAjVihs00

For the past seven years, Eva Welch, one of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Street Angels, has been dedicated to helping people living on the streets. But she and her team have begun to notice a concerning trend. As each year passes, the death of homeless people in the community continues to grow.

"It's tragic," said Welch.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO), 21 homeless people in Milwaukee County died in 2018, 40 died in 2020, and there were 52 deaths in 2021. The leading cause: substance abuse.

"So many of them use it to cope, so many of them use it to self-medicate, so many of them use it because of social pressures," said Welch.

Dan Grellinger, who joined street angels specifically to address addiction in the community, says between 80% to 90% of the people they serve have some sort of substance abuse issue.

"It's extremely hard to know these people and see what they have to face and then see that their life ends early," said Grellinger.

Advocates believe the pandemic, along with an increase in fentanyl usage, has played a role in why more homeless people are dying each year.

"People aren't getting in the streets what they think they are. Everything is being cut with fentanyl," said Captain David Polachowski, supervisor of the Milwaukee Overdose Program with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

In order to combat this trend, they say two big things need to be done. Continue to educate and provide the community with Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, and addiction support services. Along with making treatment centers more accessible.

"When you look at where all of the treatment centers are, they're mostly on the outskirts of the city. When you look at where all the drug users are, they're typically in the middle of the city," said Welch.

"The more people we have that have the training and have Narcan are potentially going to save someone's life," said Cpt. Polachowski

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 10

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, Vincent Lee King, is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. King was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but he's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital

EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
EAGLE, WI
WISN

Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy