Angels Staff Member Named Manager of Team Mexico for World Baseball Classic

Benjamin Gil has been named the head coach of Team Mexico for the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Gil has been around the Angels organization for many years. In 2022, he was named the Field Coordinator on the Angels' Major League staff. However, this wasn't his first stint with the team.

Gil spent four seasons as a player with the Angels from 2000-2003. He played in 337 games during that time span, hitting .257 with 18 home runs and 91 RBIs. He then coached in Mexico for a few years, before moving back to the States as the Angels' Field Coordinator.

Gil is a native of Tijuana. The 50-year-old was also the manager for Team Mexico during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Congratulations to Gil on getting this incredible honor! Between Mike Trout playing for Team USA, Gil coaching Team Mexico and Shohei Ohtani potentially playing for Team Japan , Angels fans will have a lot of teams to root for.