Samuel M'Pemba To Announce Decision Soon, Kenny Minchey Decommits, and Other Names in the News

Julio Gonzales provides up the latest updates from the recruiting world, including a possible blue-chip QB flipping to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Read here to learn more

–5- star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida.

Samuel M'Pemba , the No. 29 overall, No. 4 edge, and No. 8 player in Florida, has announced his final four schools. He will decide on December 4 between the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and Tennessee Volunteers. He seems to be leaning toward the Bulldogs, and the 247 Sports Crystal Ball and On3 RPM have him going to Georgia. M'Pemba was at the Bulldogs and Volunteers game on November 4 and said,

" I was at the Tennessee game, and that was the loudest game I've ever been to. They've got a great program over there. "

So the Bulldogs are the pick here.

–4-star QB Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II High School, Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Kenny Minchey is the No. 253 overall, No. 15 quarterback, and No. 4 prospect in Tennessee. He decommitted from the Pittsburgh Panthers on Monday after he committed to them in April. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are now the team to watch as Minchey visited the Irish in June and received an offer from them in July. The 247 Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine have him going to the Irish. Adding him would give the Irish another big-time recruit to add to their already impressive 2023 class, which currently ranks third. Right now, I expect Minchey to commit to the Irish in the near future.

–4-star 2024 QB Demond Williams, Basha High School, Chandler, Arizona.

Demond Williams is the No. 223 overall, No. 17, and No. 3 player in Arizona in the 2024 class. He plans to be at the Rose Bowl next weekend for the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans showdown. Williams announced a top 10, which included the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, California Golden Bears, Michigan State Spartans, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Virginia Tech Hokies, UCLA Bruins, and Utah Utes. The Bruins, however, look to have emerged as the leaders for Williams due to his relationship with quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson and head coach Chip Kelly.

" It's been a great process so far with coach Ryan Gunderson and coach Chip Kelly. They've been texting me or calling every week, and we're just building great communication already. "

It is very early on, but the Bruins look like the team to beat for Williams.

–4-star LB Jayvant Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jayvant Brown is the No. 367 overall, No. 29 linebacker, and No. 68 player in Florida in the 2023 class. This weekend, he was in East Lansing when the Michigan Spartans hosted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. After the Spartans won 27-21, he committed to Michigan State. Brown chose them over the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others. With his commitment, the Spartan's class ranks No. 31 overall and No. 6 in the Big Ten.

–3-star ATH Anthony White, Abernathy High School, Abernathy, Texas.

Anthony White , the No. 728 overall, No. 58 athlete, and No. 127 player in Texas in the 2023 class, will announce his commitment on Wednesday, November 16. White top five schools include the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Utah State Aggies, and Vanderbilt Commodores. On Saturday, he was at Jones AT&T Stadium when the Red Raiders hosted the Kansas Jayhawks and said,

" Tech is in the mix. "

The Red Raiders have been recruiting him as an athlete, as he plays wide receiver and defensive back. I believe the Red Raiders are the favorites here.