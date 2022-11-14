ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

High winds in Portland Thursday, gusts up to 100 mph in the gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds are buffeting northwest Oregon Thursday, causing some downed trees and power outages in the Portland area, and far more intense wind is hammering the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the western gorge early Thursday morning, forecasting...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Strong and gusty easterly wind returns Thursday

Just about ALL of the metro area will be much windier tomorrow...watch out for flying garbage cans! You can expect a few scattered power outages too...just a few. Strong high pressure east of the Cascades plus a sharp temperature inversion (warmer air over cooler air in lowlands) led to a very strong easterly wind through the Gorge today. Peak gusts exceeded 90 mph at both Crown Point and Rooster Rock. Gusts over 70 mph rocked the town of Corbett too, at the high end up what is typically experienced at both locations in the cold season. A person standing “at the rail” on those south-facing steps at Vista House certainly would have recorded gusts in the 100-120 mph range today.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages have been reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds move into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages..
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Give the gift of membership to a Portland area attraction

Stumped about what to give your favorite Oregonian? Tired of filling up their home with more things? How about giving the gift of membership to one of Oregon’s many cherished attractions?. Granting access to beautiful gardens, fascinating museums and more, gift memberships are great excuses to get out and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Homeless tent and camp fires increasing in Portland

There have already been more fires this year than in all of 2021, Portland Fire and Rescue said.Dangerous homeless tent and camp fires are increasing year after year in Portland, and are now occurring at a rate of more than one a day. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, so far in 2022, the department said there have already been 444 fires connected to homeless tents or camps. That compares to 443 in all of 2021, PF&R told KOIN 6 News. Fire officials said it's tricky to balance public safety when it comes to fires at homeless camps. While there...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power

SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages

Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland ranks 22nd Best Place to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland was ranked 22nd in the latest U.S. News & World Report study of the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. The 150 most populated metro regions were examined by U.S. News to determine the greatest locations to live. According to their methodology, a place was required to have good value, be an attractive area to live in, have a robust employment market, and have a high quality of life to rank at the top of the list.
PORTLAND, OR
lohslakeviews.com

Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime

Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
opb.org

Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater

Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
PORTLAND, OR
