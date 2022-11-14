There have already been more fires this year than in all of 2021, Portland Fire and Rescue said.Dangerous homeless tent and camp fires are increasing year after year in Portland, and are now occurring at a rate of more than one a day. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, so far in 2022, the department said there have already been 444 fires connected to homeless tents or camps. That compares to 443 in all of 2021, PF&R told KOIN 6 News. Fire officials said it's tricky to balance public safety when it comes to fires at homeless camps. While there...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO