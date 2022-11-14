Read full article on original website
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
High winds in Portland Thursday, gusts up to 100 mph in the gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds are buffeting northwest Oregon Thursday, causing some downed trees and power outages in the Portland area, and far more intense wind is hammering the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the western gorge early Thursday morning, forecasting...
kptv.com
Strong and gusty easterly wind returns Thursday
Just about ALL of the metro area will be much windier tomorrow...watch out for flying garbage cans! You can expect a few scattered power outages too...just a few. Strong high pressure east of the Cascades plus a sharp temperature inversion (warmer air over cooler air in lowlands) led to a very strong easterly wind through the Gorge today. Peak gusts exceeded 90 mph at both Crown Point and Rooster Rock. Gusts over 70 mph rocked the town of Corbett too, at the high end up what is typically experienced at both locations in the cold season. A person standing “at the rail” on those south-facing steps at Vista House certainly would have recorded gusts in the 100-120 mph range today.
kptv.com
Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages have been reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds move into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages..
Portland area will have clear sky for peak of Leonid meteor shower
So often, Portland’s cloud cover in late fall and winter prevents star gazers from enjoying celestial events – but the weather won't be a problem for the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
KATU.com
Power outages impacting nearly 10,000 customers across Portland metro areas
Portland General Electric is working on restoring power to over 5,500 homes after a rash of outages struck the Portland Metropolitan area, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There were outages in other parts of the state, with some parts of the Salem and Sheridan areas without power. As of 1:30...
Give the gift of membership to a Portland area attraction
Stumped about what to give your favorite Oregonian? Tired of filling up their home with more things? How about giving the gift of membership to one of Oregon’s many cherished attractions?. Granting access to beautiful gardens, fascinating museums and more, gift memberships are great excuses to get out and...
Homeless tent and camp fires increasing in Portland
There have already been more fires this year than in all of 2021, Portland Fire and Rescue said.Dangerous homeless tent and camp fires are increasing year after year in Portland, and are now occurring at a rate of more than one a day. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, so far in 2022, the department said there have already been 444 fires connected to homeless tents or camps. That compares to 443 in all of 2021, PF&R told KOIN 6 News. Fire officials said it's tricky to balance public safety when it comes to fires at homeless camps. While there...
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Tolls are coming to I-205 and I-5 around Portland. It's just a matter of time
PORTLAND, Ore. — We don't yet have an exact "when," but it's looking inevitable that tolls are coming to interstates around the Portland area. The Oregon Department of Transportation is well on its way into the planning and review process. For the uninitiated, tolling will mean that drivers need...
KATU.com
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
kykn.com
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
kptv.com
Portland ranks 22nd Best Place to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland was ranked 22nd in the latest U.S. News & World Report study of the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. The 150 most populated metro regions were examined by U.S. News to determine the greatest locations to live. According to their methodology, a place was required to have good value, be an attractive area to live in, have a robust employment market, and have a high quality of life to rank at the top of the list.
lohslakeviews.com
Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime
Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
Volunteers and ambitious goals keep Portland Fruit Tree Project growing
A charity that traces its roots to picking fruit off the ground in North Portland has grown into an organization with much, much larger ambitions. The Portland Fruit Tree Project launched in 2006 as the Neighborhood Fruit Tree Project and within a year had changed to its current name. And...
Iconic Christmas Ship Parade is a Fascinating Tradition in Portland [VIDEO]
It's a holiday tradition everyone should experience at least once. The Portland Christmas Ship Parade is held yearly on the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. The beauty of this Northwest event is that it goes on for more than one night. 2022 marks the 68th year of this fabulous parade on...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
opb.org
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
kptv.com
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
