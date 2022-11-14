ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

pvtimes.com

UPDATED: Here’s how Nye County voted in the 2022 election

More than 61 percent of registered voters turned out in Nye County to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from the county clerk’s office. Data shows 14,215 (about 42 percent) of the county’s 20,883 voters who particated in this election cast mail ballots, while 4,161 voters (about 12.3 percent) voted early at polling stations in Duckwater, Pahrump and Tonopah. The remaining 2,507 voters (about 7.4 percent) went to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day.
963kklz.com

SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold

The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
Nevada Current

Shift to even-year LV City Council election results in female majority, and way more voters

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A record-breaking number of women were elected governors in this year’s elections. It’s been four years since Nevada became the first state with a female majority Legislature.  Although not as pronounced this election year as in 2020, women have persistently held the advantage in judicial elections in Southern Nevada.  And last week, women won both […] The post Shift to even-year LV City Council election results in female majority, and way more voters appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada’s unemployment rate ticks up, slightly

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows unemployment in the Silver State rose by 0.2% in October. The economic report for October 2022 showed Nevada gained 7,500 jobs, driven mostly by Las Vegas’s gain of 4,900 jobs. Here locally, Reno...
pvtimes.com

‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong

Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
bouldercityreview.com

Unofficial results: Booth to join council

Cokie Booth has unofficially won the race for a seat on City Council. The latest results from the Clark County Election Department from 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 15, show Booth ahead of incumbent Councilman James Howard Adams by just 136 votes. Booth had 3,903 votes, or 50 percent, and incumbent...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
