Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Cone Zone: Lieutenant governor-elect discusses future of Las Vegas HOV lanes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently announced that they will removeseven of the eleven miles of HOV lanes along I-15 between Spring Mountain and Silverado Ranch in Las Vegas. According to NDOT, the removal of the HOV lanes is meant to help traffic flows...
pvtimes.com
UPDATED: Here’s how Nye County voted in the 2022 election
More than 61 percent of registered voters turned out in Nye County to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from the county clerk’s office. Data shows 14,215 (about 42 percent) of the county’s 20,883 voters who particated in this election cast mail ballots, while 4,161 voters (about 12.3 percent) voted early at polling stations in Duckwater, Pahrump and Tonopah. The remaining 2,507 voters (about 7.4 percent) went to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day.
963kklz.com
SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold
The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
Illegal dumping: How to report it and protect your property
The corner off Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard is a sparse area becoming a target spot for illegal dumping where garbage is growing.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the summer Las Vegas firefighters battled what they said was the biggest fire within city limits in a quarter century. Now as winter weather sets in neighbors whose homes were left standing say the complex on Fremont near Charleston is becoming a hotbed for squatters.
Shift to even-year LV City Council election results in female majority, and way more voters
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A record-breaking number of women were elected governors in this year’s elections. It’s been four years since Nevada became the first state with a female majority Legislature. Although not as pronounced this election year as in 2020, women have persistently held the advantage in judicial elections in Southern Nevada. And last week, women won both […] The post Shift to even-year LV City Council election results in female majority, and way more voters appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada’s unemployment rate ticks up, slightly
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows unemployment in the Silver State rose by 0.2% in October. The economic report for October 2022 showed Nevada gained 7,500 jobs, driven mostly by Las Vegas’s gain of 4,900 jobs. Here locally, Reno...
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
8newsnow.com
Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ still happen?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the “water grab” to rise from the grave. The...
8newsnow.com
Residents of new Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting some pushback from its homeowners after several residents said their new builds were incomplete. Many homeowners complained that they have been waiting for a year or more for repairs to be completed. Homeowner Lisa Jones lives in...
Las Vegas man who voted twice using dead wife’s ballot pleads guilty, avoids jail time
A Las Vegas man who voted twice in the 2020 election with his deceased wife's ballot withdrew his plea on a felony charge Thursday and instead pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal where he avoided jail time and had to pay a $2,000 fine.
pvtimes.com
‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong
Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech. Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
Councilman confronted for answers, accountability in Animal Foundation scandal
After 13 Investigates exposed a series of secret text messages, a Las Vegas councilman is now the subject of an ethics probe and a target of angry constituents.
Man left in financial limbo after unemployment overpayment notice
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man says he is stuck in financial limbo after he got notices from the state’s unemployment department. He says he was told he must pay back thousands of dollars after being overpaid unemployment benefits. Joel Pearlman says he filed for unemployment...
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
bouldercityreview.com
Unofficial results: Booth to join council
Cokie Booth has unofficially won the race for a seat on City Council. The latest results from the Clark County Election Department from 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 15, show Booth ahead of incumbent Councilman James Howard Adams by just 136 votes. Booth had 3,903 votes, or 50 percent, and incumbent...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
Comments / 7