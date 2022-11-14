Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
UTEP College of Education invites university members, community to job fair
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is hosting a job fair Friday. The UTEP College of Education Fall 2022 Education Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center on UTEP's campus. School districts and...
cbs4local.com
Operation Hope hosts Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Every year Operation Hope hosts their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. This year it will be held at the Rock Faith Center in east El Paso on Saturday,. "It is just an opportunity we see a need and it's a miracle that can be performed...
cbs4local.com
NASA distributes Artemis learning lunchboxes to El Paso kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with NASA were in El Paso on Wednesday distributing Artemis learning lunchboxes to kids. The historic launch of the Artemis 1 was conducted on Wednesday. The boxes were filled with about 10 hours of content aiming to inspire the next generation of kids...
cbs4local.com
5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
cbs4local.com
U.S. Air Force veteran uses skills to hold various leadership roles outside the military
Meet Andrea Tawney, vice president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, who used to be sergeant. “I graduated high school and went right into the military,” Tawney said. “I was actually an intelligence analyst in the military, and worked a lot overseas, worked in South America and worked a lot with the DEA agents actually in in other countries.”
cbs4local.com
El Calvario migrant shelter helped by an Albuquerque high school amidst lack of resources
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The executive director of El Calvario Methodist Church, a migrant shelter in Las Cruces, told KFOX14 the government recently cut their funding. In turn, their migrant shelter struggled with resources and they said they needed more help than ever. George Miller, the executive director...
cbs4local.com
Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso will not collect trash on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will not be collecting trash or recyclables on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The city will instead do the collection on Monday Nov. 28. Only gray bins will be collected on Nov. 28 not blue bins. The blue bins...
cbs4local.com
KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
cbs4local.com
East El Paso Cinemark debuts new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cinemark in east El Paso opened its new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium on Thursday. The new auditorium makes for the ultimate moviegoing experience, with 270 degrees of footage displayed across 3 screens. The Screen X tickets are on sale for the Marvel's Black Panther:...
cbs4local.com
EP County Commissioners to continue to review $100 million certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso County Commissioners voted Thursday to delete the item regarding the certificates of obligation from the agenda for Thursday. Commissioners voted to come back to discuss the issue. Commissioner Iliana Holguin said the county needed more time to review the proposal and...
cbs4local.com
'Largest one we've had': 5.4 magnitude earthquake felt in west Texas, including El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Mentone, Texas about 242 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. A University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) professor told Chief Meteorologist Sandra Diaz...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso oposses $18 million proposed rate increase by Texas Gas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is contesting the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one extensive service area by Texas Gas Service. The proposal could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County moves forward with proposed funding for 'infrastructure, investment needs'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County commissioners voted on two items Monday that could bring improvements to county facilities that would address "infrastructure and quality of life needs." On Monday, El Paso County commissioners court unanimously approved to adopt its first major capital plan that addresses a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
cbs4local.com
Most El Pasoans want county's certificates of obligation to be up for a vote
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
cbs4local.com
Motivational speaker stops by El Paso to talk about making the most of the end of the year
With only seven weeks left in 2022 therapist, speaker and writer Michael McGill Jr. stopped by the CBS4 studios to talk about making the most of the rest of the year. "It is so critical to assess and create a vision," said McGill. He said it is important to go...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: Why can't more commercial traffic be diverted to other bridges?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As CBS4's John Purvis reported in a Tough Questions Special Report last week, the federal government's planned expansion of the Bridge of the Americas could lead to the demise of a number of nearby properties, including the El Paso County Coliseum. The government says...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Locomotive to lose head coach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The head coach for El Paso Locomotive FC is leaving after his first season with the El Paso team. The announcement was learned Tuesday. John Hutchinson, who is the head coach and technical director, is expected to leave after he helps with player recruitment and the coach hiring process for the 2023 season.
cbs4local.com
Proper care of home plumbing systems could save you some cash this winter season
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With temperatures nearly below freezing, it is important to take precautions with your plumbing systems. Something as easy as leaving your faucet dripping could help people avoid a hefty bill. Angel Perez with Liberty Plumbing says that exposed lines can break and lead to...
Comments / 0