El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

NASA distributes Artemis learning lunchboxes to El Paso kids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with NASA were in El Paso on Wednesday distributing Artemis learning lunchboxes to kids. The historic launch of the Artemis 1 was conducted on Wednesday. The boxes were filled with about 10 hours of content aiming to inspire the next generation of kids...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

U.S. Air Force veteran uses skills to hold various leadership roles outside the military

Meet Andrea Tawney, vice president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, who used to be sergeant. “I graduated high school and went right into the military,” Tawney said. “I was actually an intelligence analyst in the military, and worked a lot overseas, worked in South America and worked a lot with the DEA agents actually in in other countries.”
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

East El Paso Cinemark debuts new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cinemark in east El Paso opened its new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium on Thursday. The new auditorium makes for the ultimate moviegoing experience, with 270 degrees of footage displayed across 3 screens. The Screen X tickets are on sale for the Marvel's Black Panther:...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso oposses $18 million proposed rate increase by Texas Gas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is contesting the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one extensive service area by Texas Gas Service. The proposal could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Most El Pasoans want county's certificates of obligation to be up for a vote

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Locomotive to lose head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The head coach for El Paso Locomotive FC is leaving after his first season with the El Paso team. The announcement was learned Tuesday. John Hutchinson, who is the head coach and technical director, is expected to leave after he helps with player recruitment and the coach hiring process for the 2023 season.
EL PASO, TX

