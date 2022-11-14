Read full article on original website
Will Oregon Ducks be able to limit Utah’s Cameron Rising?
Oregon was on the losing end of two meetings with Utah and Cameron Rising last season and will attempt to flip the script at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Rising is completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,225 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions and has run for 335 yards and six touchdowns entering this week’s matchup with the No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12), on pace to top his statistics from last season, when he helped lead the Utes to a Pac-12 Championship.
Can Oregon Ducks fix their woeful pass defense against Utah?
Oregon’s defense opened the season in brutal fashion while allowing 439 passing yards against Georgia and may have hit rock bottom against Washington, which had 408 yards through the air in the comeback win at Autzen Stadium. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) enter Saturday’s game against No....
Oregon Ducks have trust, confidence in backup QBs if Bo Nix can’t play against Utah
Bo Nix is preparing to play for No. 12 Oregon against No. 10 Utah, but if the Ducks starting quarterback can’t play then the starting receivers are confident in backup Ty Thompson. Nix’s status this week is undetermined after he took a hit to the right leg during the...
Utes Make A Jump In The College Football Playoff Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- After some upsets last weekend, the Utes made a jump in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings to No. 10. Despite injuries and players being limited, Utah continues to find creative ways to win convincingly, and the committee rewarded them for that effort. The...
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
Oregon State’s Jim Michalczik not afraid to use offensive line backups: ‘They know what they’re doing’
It’s been a while since Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has had to tinker with his position group during games. OSU’s offensive line has been close to bulletproof the past two seasons, with minimal injuries and changes to the starting lineup. This being football, it couldn’t...
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington
Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
Oregon dominates Montana State despite loss of N’Faly Dante
The Oregon Ducks responded to a loss in dominating fashion with an 81-51 win over Montana State Tuesday night in
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Washington, matchup with Utah
No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to recap the loss to Washington and preview the matchup with the Utes. Below is a transcript of tonight’s press conference. DAN LANNING. “Before I start, I just want to...
Oregon State football: Tristan Gebbia gets a chance, Trent Bray candidate for national assistant of the year
It’s been a long two years for quarterback Tristan Gebbia since he suffered a horrific hamstring injury against Oregon during the 2020 season. Gebbia had started five consecutive games over two seasons before going to the sideline. Gebbia tried to play in 2021, but recovery from the injury took longer than expected.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 81-51 win over Montana State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Montana State. The Ducks won 81-51. The Ducks awee coming off a brutal loss to UC Irvine. Oregon was favored by 10.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 81,...
Oregon’s Alex Forsyth among semifinalists for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth is among the semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Forsyth is one of 20 semifinalists for the award, which honors a player’s leadership on and off the field. A sixth-year senior and one four scholarship seniors to spend their...
Oregon State men’s basketball off to a 3-0 start after rolling Bushnell 83-66
Oregon State matched its win total from a year ago nine days into the 2022-23 men’s basketball season Tuesday night when the Beavers defeated Bushnell 83-66 in Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 16 of his team-high 19 points during the second half, and was one of four Beavers...
Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard announces retirement after 18 years at school
Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard plans to retire at the end of the season following an 18-year run at the school. Barnard was hired in 2005 as an assistant coach, then promoted to head coach in 2016. He intends to pursue other opportunities outside of college athletics, the school said in a statement.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Noah Sewell named semifinalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Noah Sewell were named semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. Nix and Sewell are among 22 players named semifinalists for the award, the fourth-oldest in college football. Nix leads the country with a 72.8 completion percentage, is fifth in passer...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
