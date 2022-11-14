ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Will Oregon Ducks be able to limit Utah’s Cameron Rising?

Oregon was on the losing end of two meetings with Utah and Cameron Rising last season and will attempt to flip the script at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Rising is completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,225 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions and has run for 335 yards and six touchdowns entering this week’s matchup with the No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12), on pace to top his statistics from last season, when he helped lead the Utes to a Pac-12 Championship.
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Utes Make A Jump In The College Football Playoff Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY- After some upsets last weekend, the Utes made a jump in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings to No. 10. Despite injuries and players being limited, Utah continues to find creative ways to win convincingly, and the committee rewarded them for that effort. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’

Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington

Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
