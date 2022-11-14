Oregon was on the losing end of two meetings with Utah and Cameron Rising last season and will attempt to flip the script at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Rising is completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,225 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions and has run for 335 yards and six touchdowns entering this week’s matchup with the No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12), on pace to top his statistics from last season, when he helped lead the Utes to a Pac-12 Championship.

EUGENE, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO