KBTX.com
Don’t be a Grinch, get a holiday cocktail at The Crown Bar
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re a Grinch around the holidays or not, you’re sure to love the new holiday cocktails coming soon to The Crown Bar’s menu. Located on the third and fourth floors of The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan, The Crown Bar offers guests a luxurious environment for evening cocktails and social hours, especially during the holiday season.
KBTX.com
‘Lights On’ celebration planned Friday evening in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan. Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.
KBTX.com
Get inspired this holiday season at 3rd annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re wondering how you’ll decorate for the holidays or how you’ll take your current décor to the next level, the Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station has an event for you. The organization is hosting its third annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event Wednesday and Thursday.
KBTX.com
Preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What’s Thanksgiving without turkey?. To help you whip up the perfect holiday meal, co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten stopped by C&J Barbecue to learn how to prepare and cook a turkey. C&J Owner Justin Manning says after removing the packaging and the plastic ties,...
KBTX.com
Sip & shop to support Voices for Children
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children. Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.
KBTX.com
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 marks 100 years since the first Elephant Walk at Texas A&M. It’s one of the oldest traditions that continues today. The senior class meets to walk around campus and commemorate their time at A&M. Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps...
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
KBTX.com
Let the inner you shine with these sparkly looks from Witt’s End
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to dress to impress at this year’s lineup of holiday parties, stop by Witt’s End in College Station and shop all things sparkle. From more unique colors like copper and navy to the classic silver and gold, Witt’s End has sequins and sparkles aplenty.
KBTX.com
The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last Stories at the Gallery event at the Arts Council was one for the books. If you remember, Jean Becker took us through her first-hand experience working with the late President Bush. Now, The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor...
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
KBTX.com
College Station art studio making DIY projects seamless
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It can be easy to see a DIY project online and think it’s impossible to recreate for yourself. Now, Pinspiration College Station is making seemingly impossible projects easier. Pinspiration is a Pinterest-inspired art studio that gives you the opportunity to create the trending art...
KBTX.com
Show up and show out at The Junior League Charity Ball
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready to walk the red carpet dressed to impress for an forgettable night of glitz and glamour? The Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites you to come and celebrate one of their largest fundraisers of the year, The Charity Ball. This year’s celebration will...
KBTX.com
Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always wanted a tattoo, but have been searching for the right reason to finally get it, here it is. Cliff and Audrey, the amazing artists at Arsenal Tattoo, are donating their time to raise some money for saving cats at Six Kittens Rescue.
Coat and blanket giveaway to help Bryan, College Station locals in need
Each year around this time, Twin City Mission hosts a coat and blanket drive, followed by a free distribution day.
KBTX.com
Ballet Brazos Prepares to Perform The Nutcracker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a time-honored holiday tradition -- Ballet Brazos is preparing for its 11th annual production of The Nutcracker. Soloists Callie Howe and Rylee Kinnard joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to talk about this year’s shows. The cast includes dancers from...
KBTX.com
Bryan High’s Shy-Annes Dance Team members to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s Shy-Anne’s Dance Team seniors are headed to New York City! The team was selected to be a part of the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The team qualified to be a part of the televised event after receiving the highest score...
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
KBTX.com
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
