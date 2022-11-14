Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
abc27.com
Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
Philly Man Awake On 5-Day Drug Bender Busted With Pistol In MontCo: Police
A Philadelphia man was found "sweaty," "unkempt," and on drugs when police seized his handgun in Montgomery County, authorities said in a release. Police in Lower Moreland Township were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Philmont Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance just before 6 a.m. on July 24, officials said.
TWO HOUR TERROR: Mom, Son, 5, Held Hostage During Armed Burglary, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A Williamstown man allegedly held a 23-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. Armed with a handgun, 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz broke into a home in the 1100 block of Spectown Road in Lykens on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 2 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
WGAL
Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring in Montgomery County
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Montgomery County, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued
The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Bucks County man
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals hundreds of dollars from North Philadelphia mini market
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from a mini market in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Bancroft Mini Market on the 2500 block of Bancroft Street. According to police, the suspect asked an employee for a...
Woman Allegedly Held Hostage For 24 Hours By Ex-Con With Charges In Six Pennsylvania Counties
A woman was allegedly kidnapped, held hostage for 24 hours, assaulted, and had her children's lives threatened by a man with criminal charges in six Pennsylvania counties dating back 30 years, according to court records obtained by Daily Voice. Richard Clover Young, 52, was "hiding and waiting" outside of the...
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
Police: Man stalked customers in Point Breeze market before attacking, robbing them outside
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stalking store shoppers before attacking and robbing them. Police say the incident took place on November 7 around 8:30 p.m. According to authorities, the suspect walked into the Morris Market on the 1500 block of...
Robber grabs cash register through McDonald's drive-thru window in North Philadelphia
The suspect demanded money from an employee, and then pulled out the entire cash register.
WGAL
Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say
Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
fox29.com
Video: 2 men robbed at gunpoint by group of suspects at West Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects caught on camera robbing two men at a West Philadelphia gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 52nd...
Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier
A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
fox29.com
Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
Police: NJ man crushed to death in Pennsylvania recycling dumpster
Kellen Bischoff, 19, was shown on surveillance video climbing inside the dumpster.
Comments / 11