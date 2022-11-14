ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Whiteland Township, PA

iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
abc27.com

Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued

The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Bucks County man

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say

Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier

A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
MILLVILLE, NJ

