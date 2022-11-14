ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant Notes: Whit’s to Kernan Square

Building Dynamics Inc. is building-out a shop for Whit’s Frozen Custard at 12620 Beach Blvd., No. 20, at a cost of $115,300. The owner is Seaside Custard LLC, owned by Michael and Jessica McKinley. The location is in the Kernan Square shopping center at southeast Beach and Kernan boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville

Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Apartments without power a week after Nicole expected to get it back Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A northside apartment complex that has been without power for a week is expected to get its power back Thursday. A fire ripped through part of Island Pointe Apartments last week, but the power outage wasn't because of the fire. The apartments are along the river and flooding during Nicole led JEA to remove 50 electrical meters for safety, according to Greg Corcoran, JEA's manager of community involvement and project outreach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Exceptional home promises an exceptional lifestyle

340 Ponte Vedra Blvd. is in a word … exceptional. It is more than a home. It’s a lifestyle location with 140 feet on the “Boulevard.” One of the country’s most famous beaches is just across the street, and in your back yard, the third fairway of one of the world’s favorite resort golf courses. Only a half block down the street is the five-diamond-rated Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, which includes tennis, golf, a beach resort and nationally acclaimed spa.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectors

Two Orange Park restaurants were temporarily closed by state restaurant inspectors last week. Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, was inspected on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and the inspectors found “the presence of vermin in a pest control device and vermin droppings within the establishment,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
ORANGE PARK, FL
insideradio.com

“Katie B” Butchino

“Katie B” Butchino joins iHeartMedia country WQIK Jacksonville, FL (99.1), for middays. She comes from news-talk sister WFLA Tampa (970), where she had served as a producer since 2017. During that time, she also worked at CHR sister “93.3 FLZ” WFLZ Tampa. With Butchino’s addition, Scot “Froggy” Langley moves to the afternoon slot handled by Cindy Spicer before her September departure.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New road would link Amazon, Atlantic Boulevard

With a delivery warehouse for what appears to be Amazon.com in review near Craig Airport, the Florida Department of Transportation is working on a permit for improvements to create a roadway on property between two car dealerships to connect Atlantic Boulevard to the project. The property is in East Arlington...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
