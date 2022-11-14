BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre are investigating reports of possible attempts at child abduction. It happened Friday and Saturday. Officials say an eight-year-old boy reported an altercation with a man in his 40s driving a blue Ford pickup on Brook and North Seminary Streets. Police are not saying what the man allegedly said to the boy but that the boy told officers he felt as if he was going to be abducted.

