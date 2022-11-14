ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Colchester

COLCHESTER — A 36-year-old man from New York was arrested on a warrant following an incident in Colchester on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed moving violation on I-89 at around 10:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Hasson Meadows, of Brooklyn, NY. Police...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Barre Police investigating reports of possible child abduction threats

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre are investigating reports of possible attempts at child abduction. It happened Friday and Saturday. Officials say an eight-year-old boy reported an altercation with a man in his 40s driving a blue Ford pickup on Brook and North Seminary Streets. Police are not saying what the man allegedly said to the boy but that the boy told officers he felt as if he was going to be abducted.
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Charges filed in fatal Newport Center crash

NEWPORT — Charges have been filed against a man involved in a fatal crash in Newport Center last month. Police announced today that in consultation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was issued a criminal citation through his attorney to answer the charge of negligent operation with death resulting.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver injured during head-on-collision in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a head-on collision in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place on Portland Street at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, Karrie Lowrey, 41, of St. Johnsbury, crossed the center line and collided with Llyod Rowell, 59, of Walden. Lowrey was transported...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fairfield man charged with breaking car window with rock

FAIRFIELD — A 43-year-old man was cited for unlawful mischief following an incident in Fairfield last week. On November 10, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism that occurred at around 12:00 p.m. Police say that Nickie Brunton, of Fairfield, intentionally caused damage to a vehicle’s windshield using...
FAIRFIELD, VT
Barton Chronicle

Police say unwelcome guests left drugs behind

NEWPORT — The two men police say imposed their presence on an unwilling host for several weeks are facing four more serious charges than those they have already denied in court……. …the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now...
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Barre police investigating reports of potential child kidnapping attempts

BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating after receiving two reports of possible attempted child kidnapping over the weekend. The first incident happened on Friday afternoon, when an 8-year-old boy reported being approached by a white man in his 40s who was driving a blue Ford truck in the area of Brook Street and North Seminary Street. The child said the man made a threatening statement to him, alluding to a kidnapping.
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

9 Orleans/Essex county residents facing federal drug conspiracy charges

NEWPORT — A federal grand jury returned an indictment yesterday charging ten individuals with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base between February 2022 and August 5, 2022. The indictment includes nine additional counts alleging distributions or intended distributions of fentanyl by specific individuals among the defendants. The lead...
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Groton

GROTON — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Groton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault on Pine Street at around 11:45 a.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that Connor Lucas, of Groton, assaulted a household member and was in...
GROTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman cited for assault in Newport Center

NEWPORT CENTER — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Newport Center yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation between two roommates at a residence on Farrar Road at around 5:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jody Illingworth, of Newport Center, physically...
NEWPORT, VT
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’

See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
DOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy