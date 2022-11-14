Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 36-year-old man from New York was arrested on a warrant following an incident in Colchester on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed moving violation on I-89 at around 10:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Hasson Meadows, of Brooklyn, NY. Police...
WCAX
Barre Police investigating reports of possible child abduction threats
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre are investigating reports of possible attempts at child abduction. It happened Friday and Saturday. Officials say an eight-year-old boy reported an altercation with a man in his 40s driving a blue Ford pickup on Brook and North Seminary Streets. Police are not saying what the man allegedly said to the boy but that the boy told officers he felt as if he was going to be abducted.
newportdispatch.com
Charges filed in fatal Newport Center crash
NEWPORT — Charges have been filed against a man involved in a fatal crash in Newport Center last month. Police announced today that in consultation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was issued a criminal citation through his attorney to answer the charge of negligent operation with death resulting.
newportdispatch.com
Driver injured during head-on-collision in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a head-on collision in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place on Portland Street at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, Karrie Lowrey, 41, of St. Johnsbury, crossed the center line and collided with Llyod Rowell, 59, of Walden. Lowrey was transported...
newportdispatch.com
Fairfield man charged with breaking car window with rock
FAIRFIELD — A 43-year-old man was cited for unlawful mischief following an incident in Fairfield last week. On November 10, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism that occurred at around 12:00 p.m. Police say that Nickie Brunton, of Fairfield, intentionally caused damage to a vehicle’s windshield using...
Barton Chronicle
Police say unwelcome guests left drugs behind
NEWPORT — The two men police say imposed their presence on an unwilling host for several weeks are facing four more serious charges than those they have already denied in court……. …the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now...
WCAX
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man spotted carrying weapons at the University Mall in South Burlington legally purchased those items in a store there. Tuesday, police asked the public for help identifying the man seen with two swords and a handgun in the mall parking lot. Security...
mynbc5.com
Barre police investigating reports of potential child kidnapping attempts
BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating after receiving two reports of possible attempted child kidnapping over the weekend. The first incident happened on Friday afternoon, when an 8-year-old boy reported being approached by a white man in his 40s who was driving a blue Ford truck in the area of Brook Street and North Seminary Street. The child said the man made a threatening statement to him, alluding to a kidnapping.
newportdispatch.com
9 Orleans/Essex county residents facing federal drug conspiracy charges
NEWPORT — A federal grand jury returned an indictment yesterday charging ten individuals with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base between February 2022 and August 5, 2022. The indictment includes nine additional counts alleging distributions or intended distributions of fentanyl by specific individuals among the defendants. The lead...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Groton
GROTON — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Groton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault on Pine Street at around 11:45 a.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that Connor Lucas, of Groton, assaulted a household member and was in...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man at U Mall with swords purchased them at a store inside
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who South Burlington Police said brought two samurai swords and a gun to the University Mall was simply a customer purchasing them at a store, the department confirmed. Police said the man reached out to the department after seeing a news article earlier...
mynbc5.com
Burlington City officials celebrate completion of Shelburne Street Roundabout Project
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After years of waiting, drivers finally have a safer way to navigate the dangerous intersection of Shelburne and South Willard streets. Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the completion of the long-awaited Shelburne Street Roundabout Project on Thursday, capping off a $7.7 million project to redesign the existing rotary.
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
newportdispatch.com
Woman cited for assault in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Newport Center yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation between two roommates at a residence on Farrar Road at around 5:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jody Illingworth, of Newport Center, physically...
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
WCAX
Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
mynbc5.com
Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
Man indicted for unlawful transportation of foreign nationals
A man living in Chicago was indicted on Thursday on a charge of unlawfully transporting people he knew to have entered the United States illegally
mynbc5.com
Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
