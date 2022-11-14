Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Ralph Fiennes once served as a 'relationship decoy' for Jennifer Lopez
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, a fan asked The Menu actor about the rumour that he was tapped to act as a distraction when Lopez and Ben Affleck started seeing each other amid the making of rom-com Maid in Manhattan in 2002. "I was, I was," Fiennes replied, to which Cohen asked, "Really? Because you were shooting Maid in Manhattan while they were dating?" "Yeah, yeah, I was set up.” Fiennes went on to recall how he was "asked out to dinner" by Lopez and her managers…
Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Shine In "She Said," The Story Of The Journalists Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery.
