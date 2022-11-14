ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 14

forseez
3d ago

So young....just so senseless!! Thankful for the family that someone has been arrested...May God comfort the entire family 🙏🏽

Reply
12
Mary Johnson
3d ago

I lost my 16 yr old to a gun shot almost 21 yrs ago. My thoughts & prayers are with all of you.

Reply
5
Related
go955.com

Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9

A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in 2021 shooting of Benton Harbor woman, infant

One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people, including a baby, late last year in Benton Harbor. It was late in the evening of Dec. 12, 2021, when officers were called to River Terrace Apartments on the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old woman...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOOD

First charges connected to 2021 overdose

A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy