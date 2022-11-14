ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens, SC

WYFF4.com

Clemson offensive lineman medically retires from football

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson interior offensive lineman Mason Trotter has retired from football, head coach Dabo Swinney revealed during a media availability following practice Wednesday night. The junior started all seven games he appeared in a year ago, but hadn't played yet this season due to an undisclosed reason....
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson controls from the start beating SC Upstate 80-71

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 20 points, Alex Hemenway added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Clemson beat South Carolina Upstate 80-71 on Tuesday night. Hemenway and Hunter both finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range, but the rest of their teammates were 0 for 9. Brevin...
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Schools proposes changes to school calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that they are proposing a one-week shift to the start and end of future school years. Officials said this shift would allow the academic semester to end before winter break. This way, midterms, finals and state testing will be finished before students leave for winter break. Officials added that they believe this adjustment would be academically beneficial to students.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

BOLD addresses recruitment, retention and more classroom representation

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer Fire Department adapting to growth in city

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer is one of many cities in the Upstate that has seen a spike in people moving to the area over the last several years. At the Greer Fire Department fighterfighters respond to an average of about 375 calls for service per month, an increase of about 30% since Fire Chief Dorian Flowers joined the department in 2015.
GREER, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...

