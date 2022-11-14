Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Clemson offensive lineman medically retires from football
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson interior offensive lineman Mason Trotter has retired from football, head coach Dabo Swinney revealed during a media availability following practice Wednesday night. The junior started all seven games he appeared in a year ago, but hadn't played yet this season due to an undisclosed reason....
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football commit has score to settle with cousin in Daniel vs. Powdersville quarterfinal
Late Thursday night, Powdersville pummeled Chester in the AAA playoffs, Virginia Tech commit Thomas Williams sent a text to his cousin. The recipient of the message from the Patriots' standout running back was Clemson commit Misun “Tink” Kelley, a star player for the Daniel Lions. Daniel (12-0) would...
FOX Carolina
Clemson controls from the start beating SC Upstate 80-71
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 20 points, Alex Hemenway added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Clemson beat South Carolina Upstate 80-71 on Tuesday night. Hemenway and Hunter both finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range, but the rest of their teammates were 0 for 9. Brevin...
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
Senior makes it official he will be back next season
One of Clemson's seniors has made a decision regarding his future. During his press conference on Tuesday he talked about his decision to return. After spending four years in the Tigers' program, senior (...)
Swinney 'heavy hearted' for Tony Elliott after Virginia shooting
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke in length during his weekly radio call-in show Monday night about the horrific tragedy that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, where three University of (...)
ESPN analyst says Alabama should not be ahead of Clemson in latest CFP rankings
Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking was unveiled Tuesday night. The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) moved up from No. 10 to No. 9, one spot behind Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) at No. 8. As the rankings were (...)
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Schools proposes changes to school calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that they are proposing a one-week shift to the start and end of future school years. Officials said this shift would allow the academic semester to end before winter break. This way, midterms, finals and state testing will be finished before students leave for winter break. Officials added that they believe this adjustment would be academically beneficial to students.
FOX Carolina
BOLD addresses recruitment, retention and more classroom representation
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 3 hours...
FOX Carolina
Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 5 hours...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
Pedestrian dies in crash in Union Co.
A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Union.
FOX Carolina
Greer Fire Department adapting to growth in city
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer is one of many cities in the Upstate that has seen a spike in people moving to the area over the last several years. At the Greer Fire Department fighterfighters respond to an average of about 375 calls for service per month, an increase of about 30% since Fire Chief Dorian Flowers joined the department in 2015.
Firefighters respond to dumpster fire in Spartanburg
The North Spartanburg Fire Department was called on Wednesday to respond to a fire near a business in Spartanburg.
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
FOX Carolina
Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
FOX Carolina
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
WYFF4.com
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
Comments / 0