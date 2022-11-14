Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
orangeobserver.com
City of Ocoee hosting first Holiday Dog Parade
The city of Ocoee is planning to host its first Holiday Dog Parade in December. The parade is part of the city's free Jolly Jamboree which will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. All dogs will be staged in the parking lot across from the Book Rack...
villages-news.com
Plenty of entertainment on tap in The Villages this holiday season
The holiday season is here and for Maestro Bill Doherty and his singers, that means a musical trip to Broadway. The concert is called “Broadway Showstoppers,” and will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. The list of show tunes comes from such classics as: “The...
orangeobserver.com
West Lake Hancock Estates home tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
A home in West Lake Hancock Estates topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. The home at 7424 John Hancock Drive, Winter Garden, sold Nov. 3, for $1,600,000. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 4,056 square feet of living area. Days on market: 34.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
Skippers Down East Galley Bringing Northern Seafood Flare to Davenport
Co-owner, Christy Lake, together with Maine-based partners Karen and Skip Eaton, will be serving up fresh lobster rolls, Jersey dogs, and more.
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Park estate tops Winter Garden sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 1200 Union Club Drive, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 28, for $1,640,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,911 square feet of living area. Days on market: 28.
orangeobserver.com
Light Up Windermere is Friday
The event will feature food trucks, a park-lighting countdown and entertainment. Join the town of Windermere from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, for its annual Light Up Windermere event in Town Square Park, 520 Main St. Light Up Windermere is the town’s biggest food truck event of the...
bungalower
Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20
Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
bungalower
Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando
Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
allears.net
AllEars TV: The WORST Thing About Disney World
Do you know what I love about Walt Disney World? The fact that it’s in beautiful, sunny Orlando, Florida. I mean, what a great idea to build it here of all places, right? Take winter for instance. No snow! Spring! Oh, it’s lovely in the springtime here. Ever heard of spring break? It’s such a marvelous thing. Fun fact: There are almost EXACTLY as many high school students buzzing around Walt Disney World during Spring Break as there are those infamous Disney World bees. Joffrey’s anyone?
orangeobserver.com
Have coffee, conversation with Oakland town manager
Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz invites residents to join him for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Coffee will be served. Attendees are welcome to learn about town news, services, events...
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden resident Patty Myers creates 'Making a Killing' documentary
It’s a day Winter Garden resident Patty Myers will never forget. It’s the day Myers lost her husband of more than 31 years, Tony, at 8:06 a.m. It’s a day she will play over and over in her head forever. “I always tell people I’m fine, but...
orangeobserver.com
WGHF to share story of packinghouses, crate labels
Winter Garden/West Orange County was one of the largest citrus-producing areas in the country — if not the world — and most of the citrus grown and packed here left by one of the railroads serving the region. Learn about the local citrus and vegetable packinghouses, along with...
Orlando area set to host its first LEGO convention
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando area will host its first LEGO convention next year. Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from the all-ages event will go to Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays. >>>...
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor helps cut ribbon at new extended-stay hotel
Wildwood’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf. The hotel, which was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group, began welcoming guests...
orangeobserver.com
Bay Point estate tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
An estate in Bay Point topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. The home at 9236 Bay Point Drive, Orlando, sold Oct. 31, for $6,475,000. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, eight baths, two half-baths and 9,764 square feet of living area. Days on market: 29.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
Comments / 0