Winter Garden, FL

orangeobserver.com

City of Ocoee hosting first Holiday Dog Parade

The city of Ocoee is planning to host its first Holiday Dog Parade in December. The parade is part of the city's free Jolly Jamboree which will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. All dogs will be staged in the parking lot across from the Book Rack...
OCOEE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland Park estate tops Winter Garden sales from Oct. 22 to 28

A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 1200 Union Club Drive, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 28, for $1,640,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,911 square feet of living area. Days on market: 28.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Light Up Windermere is Friday

The event will feature food trucks, a park-lighting countdown and entertainment. Join the town of Windermere from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, for its annual Light Up Windermere event in Town Square Park, 520 Main St. Light Up Windermere is the town’s biggest food truck event of the...
WINDERMERE, FL
bungalower

Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20

Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando

Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

AllEars TV: The WORST Thing About Disney World

Do you know what I love about Walt Disney World? The fact that it’s in beautiful, sunny Orlando, Florida. I mean, what a great idea to build it here of all places, right? Take winter for instance. No snow! Spring! Oh, it’s lovely in the springtime here. Ever heard of spring break? It’s such a marvelous thing. Fun fact: There are almost EXACTLY as many high school students buzzing around Walt Disney World during Spring Break as there are those infamous Disney World bees. Joffrey’s anyone?
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Have coffee, conversation with Oakland town manager

Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz invites residents to join him for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Coffee will be served. Attendees are welcome to learn about town news, services, events...
OAKLAND, FL
orangeobserver.com

WGHF to share story of packinghouses, crate labels

Winter Garden/West Orange County was one of the largest citrus-producing areas in the country — if not the world — and most of the citrus grown and packed here left by one of the railroads serving the region. Learn about the local citrus and vegetable packinghouses, along with...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood mayor helps cut ribbon at new extended-stay hotel

Wildwood’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf. The hotel, which was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group, began welcoming guests...
WILDWOOD, FL
orangeobserver.com

Bay Point estate tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

An estate in Bay Point topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. The home at 9236 Bay Point Drive, Orlando, sold Oct. 31, for $6,475,000. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, eight baths, two half-baths and 9,764 square feet of living area. Days on market: 29.
ORLANDO, FL

