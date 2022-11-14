Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
nbc15.com
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning. The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD...
Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
captimes.com
Student homelessness grows in Madison
In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
wearegreenbay.com
Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital
EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
wclo.com
Janesville man takes plea deal in drug and gun case
A 23-year-old Janesville man who was facing drug and gun charges following a traffic stop back in April takes a plea deal in Rock County Court. Orion D. Mitchell plead guilty Tuesday to a single charge of felony bail jumping. Additional charges of possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, and three more counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
wclo.com
Drug suspects make initial appearance in Rock County Court
Three of the five people arrested last week in Milton following the execution of a narcotics search warrant make their initial appearance in Rock County Court. On Friday Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer set cash bail at $10,000 for 22-year-old Andre Flowers of Dolton, Illinois on two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs, and four counts of felony bail jumping.
Judge issues no-stalking order against Rockford third grader
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford father says he hopes a no-stalking order issued against an elementary school student will be enough to protect his daughters. Duwayne Peters went in front of Judge Randy Wilt last week after he says a third grader physically assaulted his 8-year-old daughter. “He’s threatened to kill her,” Peters said. “Then, […]
Darrell Brooks sentencing, shooting threat interrupts courtroom
The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Parade attack, began Tuesday until a threat of a mass shooting halted proceedings, the sheriff's department says.
Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Three Madison police officers are on nondisciplinary administrative leave today after the department confirmed that three had been arrested in the last two weeks for separate, unrelated incidents. Currently, News 3 Now can confirm one of their identities and the charges they were arrested for. Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and...
nbc15.com
Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge sentenced the man convicted in the Dane County crash that killed three high school students last fall to 18 years in prison Wednesday. Judge Ellen Berz stated that each charge would carry an initial confinement period of six years for each charge, followed by four years each of extended supervision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
wclo.com
Janesville attempted homicide suspect enters insanity plea
The 19-year-old Janesville man accused of stabbing his blind father’s caretaker almost to death enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Asher Spitz appeared before Judge John Wood Tuesday morning where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a single charged of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
MMSD refuses to reinstate fired principal after ‘inappropriate’ comments on voicemail, records show
The Madison Metropolitan School District is refusing to reinstate former Sennett Middle School Principal Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, who was fired on September 26 after an internal investigation.
x1071.com
Monticello Man Arrested for Delivery of THC
Around 2:30 p.m on Tuesday, Green County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 11. An investigation resulted in the driver, 21 year old Jericho Blades of Monticello being arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Blades was incarcerated at the Green County Jail.
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
wclo.com
Caritas of Beloit facing donation shortages, need for new roof
Caritas of Beloit is facing their fair share of challenges, whether it be a lack of donations or the need for a new roof. Executive Director Max Dodson say supply chain issues have led to the food pantry receiving 50% less in food donations than what they were getting in January of this year.
Comments / 0