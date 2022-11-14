Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine’s North Woods Outlaws Hosting Free Dinner & Concert
If you have lived in Central Maine very long, there is a good chance you have heard about the North Woods Outlaws. Based in the Augusta area, they are a country-rap group with a big following. For the last few years, they have been doing charity events. Their biggest event...
wabi.tv
‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays. If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.
wabi.tv
“Free the Z” kicks off with 600+ turkey donations
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “Cold turkey” took on a literal meaning Tuesday outside the Brewer Hannaford. The annual “Free the Z” promotion between Z107.3 and Penquis kicked off Tuesday. Station DJ Kid will be camping out until they meet their goal of 2,022 turkeys. By the...
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
wabi.tv
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
wabi.tv
Bangor school wins ‘Peanut Butter and Beyond’ contest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ve heard of packing peanuts. That’s the science mission that netted the James F. Doughty School in Bangor a national award this week. They won the National Peanut Board’s “Peanut Butter and Beyond” contest for their work on using peanut shells as an alternative to plastic packaging.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
wabi.tv
5K to benefit veterans in need of heating assistance
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local cleaning company is stepping up to help veterans fill up their fuel tanks this winter. Ben Dunkle and his team at Triumph Professional Cleaning Services were looking for a way to give back to their community and decided on a 5K Fun Run/Walk. It...
wabi.tv
Momo’s Cheesecake adds fudge to full-time menu
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth has always been famous for their cheesecake of course, but in the past they’ve also made fudge for holidays or upon special request. Now, Momo’s has fudge full time. Owner Brenda Medezma’s oldest son is making the fudge full...
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
wabi.tv
Momo’s Cheesecake donates to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth made a sizable donation to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital Tuesday morning. Ten percent of proceeds from every piece of cheesecake sold in October were donated to the hospital in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s an annual tradition for Momo’s, one owner Brenda Medezma says she’s happy to take part in.
wabi.tv
Free the Z Turkey Drive kicks off today
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Radio station Z107.3 kicked off its annual “Free the Z Turkey Drive” in the parking lot of Hannaford in Brewer Tuesday morning. Birds starting coming in bright and early at 6 p.m. Folks can drop off turkeys or monetary donations. Just $15 dollars will...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires, fire departments – Part 4
James North’s history of Augusta ends in the year 1870; 19th-century Augusta fires did not. Your writer has relied for later firefighting information on the University of Maine’s on-line DigitalCommons collection, mentioned last week, and on-line Augusta histories. * * * * * *. Charles W. Ricker was...
wabi.tv
Special Olympics Maine running Central Maine Bowling Tournament
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine Bowling Tournament is taking over Family Fun Lanes in Bangor this week. “They’ve been really great partners in hosting our event here. They really do whatever is needed to get our athletes out here bowling and competing at our competitions,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine.
wabi.tv
Dedham Middle School awarded $1,000 in Teens to Trails Life Happens Outside Challenge
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday morning was slated to be just like any other day for students at the Dedham Middle School. Instead, they got a big surprise that was a month in the making. Dedham joined 13 other schools around the state taking part in the Teens to Trails...
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
wabi.tv
Camden native killed in Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WABI) - Two men in Florida have been charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man who grew up in the Camden. Police say it was a random act of violence. Jeffrey Chapman, who was living in Florida, died Oct. 21 in Clearwater. According to the...
