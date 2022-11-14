Read full article on original website
Family searching for answers about confiscated deer
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - When an animal comes into our lives, they often become like family. One Summers County family is currently missing their deer, Twitch. According to Twitch's human family, the deer was allegedly confiscated by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Jodi Miller, who cared for the animal, says she just wants to know if the deer is alright. According to Miller, she and her husband rescued Twitch when they found her as a fawn near a tall cliff. She stated that there was no sign of the mother, and they feared the small deer would...
Murder investigation underway in West Virginia after early-morning shooting at mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A murder investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, left one man dead. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, at 2:34 AM on Thursday, November 17, deputies responded to ‘Sauced N Loaded’ at the Mercer Mall for a call of a man laying in […]
Several crashes reported on I-79
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region led Thursday morning to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley. As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 79 was closed at mile-marker 7. Two people inside a car were transported to the hospital after...
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. . Police say a call came in at 4:07 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. A member of...
Man arrested after assaulting EMS personnel
DANVILLE, (LOOTPRESS) – Charges been issued in relation to the obstruction of EMS personnel on the scene of an emergency situation last week. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department which were confirmed Thursday morning, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Deputies with the department responded to the Danville area to investigate a situation regarding an unresponsive person.
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
I-79 back open after 8-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (10:49 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): All lanes of I-79 northbound are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed […]
Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan. A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan. […]
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reveals ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — To kick off the Christmas season, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department revealed the ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’. ‘The Sheriff’s Giving Tree’ was dedicated to the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to keep everyone safe in Fayette County. The Department’s staff assembled the tree.
Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
Summers Co. Schools use church vans to avoid driving buses near hole
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – To accommodate students at Hinton Area Elementary who live on the other side of the hole in Route 20, Summers County Schools instituted a new system of getting students safely through the area for the rest of the week. Superintendent David Warvel said he didn’t feel comfortable having school buses full […]
Woman with connection to Fayette County reported missing
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Beckley Police Department, a woman who was staying at a local homeless shelter was reported missing. The Beckley Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying Lisa Rae Meier, 57, was last seen at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital on October 24, 2022. Meier was reportedly staying at the Pine Haven homeless shelter and has not been seen or heard from in the last three weeks.
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
Police investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County; icy road was a possible factor
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Tazewell County Thursday morning. Virginia State Police responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Route 1401 at around 6:40 a.m. Police said the initial crash occurred when a pickup truck and an SUV collided. The...
Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
