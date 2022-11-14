Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years

Read full article on original website
GuessWho
2d ago
Unbelievable, let's pay soneone severance for a job they weren't doing. Welcome to Portland. Fire the whole bunch and start over new.
Brian Reeves
2d ago
7 million and they did nothing with it. Probably went into her pocket thats why they made her leave. Something fishy happened and they had to pay her to leave.
Old Portland
2d ago
So she didn’t curb the violence and she got fired. However because she is a friend and on mr Wheelers staff … she gets a golden parachute! Is that not the definition of corrupt politics!Thanks Teddy!
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
Portlanders report more property crime to police post-pandemic, but few cases make it to prosecution, data show
Multnomah County prosecutors pursue criminal charges in a small fraction of reported property crime cases, and District Attorney Mike Schmidt asserted in a Wednesday data release that it’s because police aren’t referring the bulk of their cases to his office. Take, for example, car thefts. Motor vehicle theft...
The Portland Mercury
City Council Will Threaten to Withhold Homeless Service Funding Unless County Pays for Rental Assistance
Portland City Council is prepared Thursday to gut the annual budget for the region's agency dedicated to addressing homelessness if county legislators don't dole out additional funding to cover regional rent assistance. The request illustrates a growing animosity between members of city council and the county board of commissioners, and has been characterized as “political posturing” by local homeless advocates.
Portland recasts urban renewal playbook, designates diverse neighborhood for supercharged creation of affordable housing
Portland leaders approved an ambitious plan Wednesday aimed to supercharge economic development and creation of affordable housing over the next three decades in one of the city’s most diverse areas while also protecting its most vulnerable residents from displacement. The unanimous City Council vote, which faced virtually no public...
Readers respond: Fix vandalized meters
The parking meters near Couch Park have been covered with graffiti. Recently I did manage to get all needed information in, only to have my credit card unaccepted on all three meters I tried. I know how to use the meters. Portland’s city government needs to clean up the meters as often as necessary. We need them to work so we can pay for parking.
Readers respond: Homeless ‘solutions’ blame the victims
I’m appalled at the city council’s action to ban homeless camping, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). There are many of these camps in my neighborhood and when I look at them all I can see is the total failure of our economic system, our healthcare system, and our justice system. All the popular “solutions” seem to involve nothing more than blaming the victims.
Sword death of Portland landlord in slasher mask ruled self-defense
By the time Robert Bainter decided to move out of the four-bedroom Victorian house he shared in the Eliot neighborhood in early September, the 31-year-old tenant said he felt certain the landlord would eventually do something terrible. For weeks, the landlord, Justin Valdivia, had been harassing Bainter by text, phone...
Portland to vote on initial millions for new homelessness plan
The Portland City Council is slated to vote Thursday on a $27 million package that would fund work to launch the city’s new approach to homelessness, which would ban street camping and force people to live in city-run encampments. The council will discuss potential changes to the city budget...
WWEEK
Perhaps a Different City Council Will Listen to the Persistent Campaign to Ban Foie Gras
Week after week, the animal rights activists arrive before the Portland City Council. They are at City Hall to decry the luxury meat pâté de foie gras. In the past year, 43 people have given three-minute testimonies against the sale of the French delicacy in Portland; zero in favor.
Which Multnomah County voters propelled Jessica Vega Pederson to win chair’s race? Interactive map
Voters who live on Portland’s east side propelled Jessica Vega Pederson into the Multnomah County Commission chair’s seat, allowing her to soundly defeat Sharon Meieran in last week’s election. Countywide, Vega Pederson won 54% of the vote compared to Meieran’s 45%.
Portland shootout survivor calls for hate crime charges against Mary’s Club bouncer who opened fire
Lawyers for a Portland man who was wounded during a shootout that left another man dead are pressing the district attorney to file hate crime charges against the strip club bouncer who shot both men. A Multnomah County grand jury in August found no criminal wrongdoing after security guard Jascha...
Committee suggests Damascus/Oregon City-area sites for land swap
Metro's Policy Advisory Committee recommends the sites so that Tigard's River Terrace 2.0 can enter the UGB earlier.An advisory committee is recommending that the Metro Council select two parcels of land — one in the now-disincorporated city of Damascus and property just outside of Oregon City city limits — in moving forward with a so-called {obj:67425:"land swap" with Tigard.} On Wednesday, Nov, 9, the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, which informs the Metro Council on major regional issues including the urban growth boundary, suggested the parcels as the best of three options on the table. If the council approves, they would...
Which Portland neighborhoods voted to radically transform City Hall? Interactive map
Voters across broad swaths of Portland supported a contested ballot measure to dramatically change the city’s odd, century-old form of government and election system, with 80% of precincts backing the effort.
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
Volunteers and ambitious goals keep Portland Fruit Tree Project growing
A charity that traces its roots to picking fruit off the ground in North Portland has grown into an organization with much, much larger ambitions. The Portland Fruit Tree Project launched in 2006 as the Neighborhood Fruit Tree Project and within a year had changed to its current name. And...
Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
kptv.com
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
Judge dismisses claims of unconstitutional conditions at Oregon’s only federal prison
A judge has thrown out petitions by nearly 200 current and former inmates at the federal prison in Sheridan who sought to reduce their sentences for what they alleged were unconstitutional conditions behind bars during the pandemic. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman ruled their allegations should be part of...
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
