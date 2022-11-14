ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
GuessWho
2d ago

Unbelievable, let's pay soneone severance for a job they weren't doing. Welcome to Portland. Fire the whole bunch and start over new.

Brian Reeves
2d ago

7 million and they did nothing with it. Probably went into her pocket thats why they made her leave. Something fishy happened and they had to pay her to leave.

Old Portland
2d ago

So she didn’t curb the violence and she got fired. However because she is a friend and on mr Wheelers staff … she gets a golden parachute! Is that not the definition of corrupt politics!Thanks Teddy!

