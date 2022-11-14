Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state,...
wagmtv.com
Jarden Golden Secures 3rd Term in House of Representatives.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -We now have a winner for Maine’s 2nd congressional district. After three days of Ranked Choice voting tabulation which was livestreamed by the Secretary of State’s office in which volunteers first had to verify every ballot and the total count from each municipality in Maine’s 2nd congressional district and then reallocating the second choice results for those who voted for tiffany bond or a write in candidate. Congressman Jared Golden has officially secured his 3rd term to the house of representatives with 53% of the vote.
foxbangor.com
Ranked-choice vote count to continue…
AUGUSTA — Ranked choice vote tabulation began Tuesday morning in Augusta after neither Jared Golden nor Bruce Poliquin secured 50% of the general election vote. “We want the voters to know that every vote counts and will be counted accurately and fairly.” said Secretary of State, Sheena Bellows.
mainepublic.org
Ranked-choice runoff in Maine's 2nd District delayed after memory stick glitch
A technical glitch has delayed the ranked-choice runoff to decide the winner in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. The Maine secretary of state's office was on track to determine whether Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Jared Golden or former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin officially won Maine's 2nd District race on Tuesday evening. But elections staff discovered a last-minute problem with the memory sticks that contained digital images of ballots from Bangor and Hampden. As a result, law enforcement will have to retrieve the more than 16,000 paper ballots from those two towns, which will then be rescanned in Augusta on Wednesday.
WMTW
Delay in ranked-choice voting deciding Maine 2nd Congressional District race
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Nov. 15, 2022 — The ranked-choice voting tabulation to decide the official winner in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin neared its conclusion Tuesday evening, a week after Election Day, but got delayed until Wednesday due a last minute technical snafu.
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
themainewire.com
TMW: Maine Freedom of Access Under Attack
Maine’s Freedom of Access Act, a critical tool journalists and citizens can use to hold state and local governments accountable, is under attack. The “Right to Know” Advisory committee, a legislative body that deliberates on matters concerning access to government records, heard testimony Thursday regarding alleged abuses by citizens of the law.
mainepublic.org
The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine
The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
WMTW
Get ready to pay more for power in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved standard offer bids for Central Maine Power and Versant that will raise electricity rates for most Mainers in 2023. The bid approved on Wednesday will increase bills for average residential CMP customers by roughly $32 per month. That's a...
WMUR.com
Reaction from NH Republicans mixed as Trump announces presidential bid
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign from Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday night, but the reaction from Republicans in New Hampshire is mixed. Trump also filed the official paperwork Tuesday night. If successful, he would become the second person to serve two non-consecutive...
NECN
New Hampshire Republicans React to Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid
Promising to bring "true glory to the nation," former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will be a presidential candidate in 2024. Republicans in "First In The Nation" New Hampshire were watching. Reaction was mixed. There was “never Trump", like former NH GOP Chair Fergus Cullen. “You...
mainebiz.biz
Maine regulator approves CMP, Versant rate increases
Business and residential customers of Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power face higher electricity bills in 2023 under plans approved by Maine's utility regulator. The rate increases are set to take effect on Jan. 1, and apply to customers who do not choose to purchase electricity from a competitive supplier and instead receive Standard Offer Supply by default.
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
WGME
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter
(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
WMTW
Maine soldiers return from deployment
WATERVILLE, Maine — One hundred twenty-five soldiers of the 488th Military Police Company with the Maine National Guard are returning from the Southwest border. The unit departed in October 2021 in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The 488th assisted Customs and Border Protection by operating vehicle-mounted mobile surveillance platforms and remote video surveillance systems, then relaying critical information to law enforcement authorities.
Mainers to see electric rate hikes continue for 2023
HALLOWELL, Maine — Mainers will see another increase in their electric bills next year, in a move the state had expected for months. The Maine Public Utilities Commission met for 10 minutes Tuesday, accepting bids from undisclosed power suppliers that will send electricity to Versant customers in its Bangor Hydro District, which covers some of the most inhabited parts of eastern and northern Maine.
$850 payment coming to many residents
photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
Comments / 6