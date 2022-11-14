Read full article on original website
NCDMF votes to extend gillnet restrictions in Pamlico, Neuse rivers
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Division of Marine Fisheries, during Thursday’s meetings, made the decision to maintain the gillnet restrictions in the Pamlico and Neuse rivers through 2024. The decision was made to allow for an assessment of its performance. “Well we are very excited about the outcome,” said David Sneed, executive director […]
LeapFrog hospital safety grades out
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The LeapFrog Fall 2022 hospital safety grades have been released. More than 3,000 general hospitals were evaluated on accidents, injuries and infections. North Carolina hospitals ranked No. 7 in the country. Carteret Health Care’s grading dropped. Originally an A, they’re now a B grade hospital. CarolinaEast Medical Center also fell, going […]
NC House District 73 could decide supermajority
Right now, Republicans are just one seat short of a supermajority that would allow them to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
Who will run to replace North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper? Here are 6 possibilities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – So now that the 2022 election is all but official, we know that Republicans have taken a firm grasp on determining public policy in North Carolina at least for the foreseeable future. There is only one last hurdle in that control: governor. The GOP on Election Day took majority control of […]
WNCT
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed...
North Topsail Beach picks up FEMA Phase 5 Truck-Hauled Sand Project again
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of North Topsail Beach is picking up its efforts to replenish the sands along the beaches. The FEMA Truck-Hauled Sand Project was put on pause in the spring due to sea turtle nesting and hatching season. North Topsail Beach lost a substantial amount of sand along its […]
Recalled ground beef may be contaminated with ‘mirror-like’ material
More than 90,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a reflective mirror-like material.
18 children, driver injured in Kentucky school bus crash
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said.
Guy Fieri special will spotlight beaches, eateries of ENC this Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Surf’s up! This Friday at 9 pm on the Food Network, Guy Fieri will be showcasing a family reunion event while also highlighting the beaches and places to eat in the Crystal Coast area of Eastern North Carolina. Citizen Pictures, a broadcasting and media production company that works with Fieri […]
NCHSAA football playoffs: Previewing the East’s third-round matchups
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sixteen teams remain in each of the four classifications of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The action continues this week, as the remaining teams fight for a fourth-round appearance — and a chance to advance to the regional rounds. CLICK HERE: Week 3 state playoffs schedule Here’s […]
