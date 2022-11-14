Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Ice Rink Opens at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A holiday favorite returns to Beckley on Friday, November 18, 2022. The ice skating rink is returning to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum for two weeks starting in November!. “This is the fourth year we’ve had it, and we started bringing it just...
WSAZ
Several crashes reported on I-79
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region led Thursday morning to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley. As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 79 was closed at mile-marker 7. Two people inside a car were transported to the hospital after...
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
WVNT-TV
Mountains brace for freezing rain while most just get a soggy and cold Tuesday
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer county in West Virginia until 5 PM, Tuesday, November 15th. Eastern Fayette and Raleigh County in West Virginia until 1 PM. Tazewell, Giles, and Bland County in Virginia until 5 PM. Tuesday brings a quick hitting system into the region. For most...
Jalopnik
West Virginia Sinkhole Is About to Swallow an Entire Police Station
Last summer, what appeared to be a sinkhole opened up in Hinton, West Virginia close to the Hinton Police Department. Now it’s about to devour the entire police station. 59News reports that the month after the sinkhole first opened up, city officials met with the West Virginia Department of Highways to figure out what to do about it. But by September, the city admitted that “it had no timetable for a repair.” But it had figured out the cause: a 100-year-old culvert that was long past due for replacement and was currently collapsing. Thanks, America’s underfunded infrastructure system.
WVNT-TV
Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
WVNT-TV
I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
The Christmas Walk is back!
Remember the hundreds of luminaries lighting the streets, the beauty of the historic churches decked out for Christmas and the joy of gathering with friends and neighbors to celebrate? The Christmas Walk has been a much-loved tradition in Hinton for many years. Due to the dangers of spreading the Covid virus, we have not been able to gather for the last 2 years. This year, we will hold the walk once again. Mark your calendars for Saturday evening, Dec. 10 starting at 6 PM to take part. Come, bring your family and friends for a holy and joy-filled evening. The walk will start this year at First Christian Church at 620 Temple Street (the corner of 7th and Temple). The last church will be the First Presbyterian Church at 3rd and Ballengee. A reception at City Park will follow to savor a hot drink, hear the drummers, enjoy snacks and of course, the fine company. The post The Christmas Walk is back! appeared first on The Hinton News.
Family searching for answers about confiscated deer
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - When an animal comes into our lives, they often become like family. One Summers County family is currently missing their deer, Twitch. According to Twitch's human family, the deer was allegedly confiscated by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Jodi Miller, who cared for the animal, says she just wants to know if the deer is alright. According to Miller, she and her husband rescued Twitch when they found her as a fawn near a tall cliff. She stated that there was no sign of the mother, and they feared the small deer would...
Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
WVNT-TV
Shady Spring Elementary School hosts Career Week
The week of November 14-18, 2022, was Career Week at Ashley Turner’s second-grade class at Shady Spring Elementary School. The week of November 14-18, 2022, was Career Week at Ashley Turner’s second-grade class at Shady Spring Elementary School. Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel …. Hospice...
1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan. A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan. […]
wchstv.com
Elementary school in Nicholas County reports high carbon monoxide levels again
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elementary school in Nicholas County that reported previous high carbon monoxide levels is operating virtually Wednesday out of precaution due to rising levels again, school officials said. Students at Gauley River Elementary were on remote learning Wednesday while crews addressed issues that officials...
Say ‘hello’ to your new local, neighborhood deli: How Merchants Deli Market is making the magic happen
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a society of rapid and seemingly perpetual advancement underway on all fronts at all times, the perception of what is worth our attention is progressively shifting. With frequent technological advancements of incrementally greater functionality having become commonplace, the virtues of concepts rooted in simplicity...
wchstv.com
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
Recapping gun violence in the City of Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–During the last few months, gun violence seemed to happen almost every other week in one Mercer County city. Gun violence wreaked havoc on the City of Bluefield during the spring and summertime months. In March 2022 on Cumberland Road, suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks allegedly murdered 13-year-old Maryze Tatum in a […]
WSAZ
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
wchstv.com
Residents in part of Fayette still dealing with raw sewage concerns in flood aftermath
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raw sewage continues to be a concern in one part of Fayette County, where flooding damaged more than two miles of sewage lines. The Kanawha Falls Public Service district is hoping it will get Federal Emergency Management Agency help with a multimillion dollar fix, but health and odor concerns linked to both homes and the state prison continue.
Murder investigation underway in West Virginia after early morning shooting at Mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A murder investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, left one man dead. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, at 2:34 AM on Thursday, November 17, deputies responded to ‘Sauced N Loaded’ at the Mercer Mall for a call of a man laying in […]
