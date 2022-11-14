ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

WVNT-TV

Ice Rink Opens at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A holiday favorite returns to Beckley on Friday, November 18, 2022. The ice skating rink is returning to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum for two weeks starting in November!. “This is the fourth year we’ve had it, and we started bringing it just...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Several crashes reported on I-79

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region led Thursday morning to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley. As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 79 was closed at mile-marker 7. Two people inside a car were transported to the hospital after...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Jalopnik

West Virginia Sinkhole Is About to Swallow an Entire Police Station

Last summer, what appeared to be a sinkhole opened up in Hinton, West Virginia close to the Hinton Police Department. Now it’s about to devour the entire police station. 59News reports that the month after the sinkhole first opened up, city officials met with the West Virginia Department of Highways to figure out what to do about it. But by September, the city admitted that “it had no timetable for a repair.” But it had figured out the cause: a 100-year-old culvert that was long past due for replacement and was currently collapsing. Thanks, America’s underfunded infrastructure system.
HINTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
PRINCETON, WV
Hinton News

The Christmas Walk is back!

Remember the hundreds of luminaries lighting the streets, the beauty of the historic churches decked out for Christmas and the joy of gathering with friends and neighbors to celebrate? The Christmas Walk has been a much-loved tradition in Hinton for many years. Due to the dangers of spreading the Covid virus, we have not been able to gather for the last 2 years. This year, we will hold the walk once again. Mark your calendars for Saturday evening, Dec. 10 starting at 6 PM to take part. Come, bring your family and friends for a holy and joy-filled evening. The walk will start this year at First Christian Church at 620 Temple Street (the corner of 7th and Temple). The last church will be the First Presbyterian Church at 3rd and Ballengee. A reception at City Park will follow to savor a hot drink, hear the drummers, enjoy snacks and of course, the fine company. The post The Christmas Walk is back! appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Family searching for answers about confiscated deer

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) -  When an animal comes into our lives, they often become like family. One Summers County family is currently missing their deer, Twitch. According to Twitch's human family, the deer was allegedly confiscated by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Jodi Miller, who cared for the animal, says she just wants to know if the deer is alright. According to Miller, she and her husband rescued Twitch when they found her as a fawn near a tall cliff. She stated that there was no sign of the mother, and they feared the small deer would...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Shady Spring Elementary School hosts Career Week

The week of November 14-18, 2022, was Career Week at Ashley Turner’s second-grade class at Shady Spring Elementary School. The week of November 14-18, 2022, was Career Week at Ashley Turner’s second-grade class at Shady Spring Elementary School. Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel …. Hospice...
SHADY SPRING, WV
WVNS

1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Recapping gun violence in the City of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–During the last few months, gun violence seemed to happen almost every other week in one Mercer County city. Gun violence wreaked havoc on the City of Bluefield during the spring and summertime months. In March 2022 on Cumberland Road, suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks allegedly murdered 13-year-old Maryze Tatum in a […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Residents in part of Fayette still dealing with raw sewage concerns in flood aftermath

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raw sewage continues to be a concern in one part of Fayette County, where flooding damaged more than two miles of sewage lines. The Kanawha Falls Public Service district is hoping it will get Federal Emergency Management Agency help with a multimillion dollar fix, but health and odor concerns linked to both homes and the state prison continue.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

