AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an appearance on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle tonight on AEW Dynamite. She was originally slated to face Toni Storm. Khan noted that she was not feeling well, but it was nothing too serious. Anna Jay will take her place, and if she beats the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in this non-title bout, she will get a future title bout.

20 HOURS AGO