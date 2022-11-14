Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters
Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Injured During Indie Wrestling Event
AEW’s Abadon will be out for the foreseeable future after getting hurt while wrestling over the weekend for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Abadon was injured while performing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace, according to PWInsider.com. The match was stopped right away, and Abadon was rushed to the hospital.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Sees Disconnect With Darby Allin's AEW Character
Darby Allin is one of AEW's most popular stars, but Freddie Prinze Jr. feels there's a disconnect. Allin recently appeared on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite." He shared the ring with Jay Lethal in a losing effort thanks to interference from Cole Karter, who was dressed as Sting. Allin was then laid out with a guitar shot from Jeff Jarrett.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes “Frustrated & Upset” With ROH Following All In
Details have now come to light about the frustrations felt by Cody Rhodes after he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at All In. Cody Rhodes became part of the first father and son duo to win the coveted title when he defeated Nick Aldis in September 2018. Aldis was able to become a two-time champion the following month, regaining the belt at NWA’s 70th Anniversary event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Says He’s Off Oxygen, Clear To Return To AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW performer Jake Roberts took to social media to deliver some very positive news. The Snake announced via Twitter that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He went on to note that he is back with AEW again. Roberts wrote, “Off...
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On How To Stream AEW Full Gear On Bleacher Report
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release to announce how fans can stream the show:. “AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday,...
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion
According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Reveals How Triple H Earned His Ultimate Respect
Chris Jericho and Triple H clashed a number of times during Jericho’s run with WWE and together they managed to put on some classic matches. Back in May of 2001, Steve Austin and Triple H defended the WWE Tag Team Titles against Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit on Raw, and the match is remembered for Triple H suffering a torn quad and working through it.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Replaced In Match On Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an appearance on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle tonight on AEW Dynamite. She was originally slated to face Toni Storm. Khan noted that she was not feeling well, but it was nothing too serious. Anna Jay will take her place, and if she beats the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in this non-title bout, she will get a future title bout.
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul Has Spoken To Triple H About Wrestling John Cena
Will Logan Paul’s next high-profile match for WWE see the Maverick lock horns with John Cena? Paul certainly hopes so. Paul made his in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 38 and has impressed fans with his three matches for the company. Speaking on his ImPAULsive podcast, Logan discussed a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Comments On Helping Terry Gordy Bring Out The ‘Gordy Of Old’
During the latest edition of his “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson looked back on the infamous 1995 King of the Deathmatch tournament in Japan, a match that saw Cactus Jack pick up a win over Terry Gordy. The Hardcore Legend...
