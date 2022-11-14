ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Marc-Andre Fleury injury update; Wild lineup changes

Two days after Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, head coach Dean Evason still doesn't have a timetable for his return. "Obviously he's not in our lineup tonight. It's hard to say too much. It's just an upper-body injury...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners

Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
SEATTLE, WA

