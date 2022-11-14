ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kate Winslet

Amy Adams hasn't been approached for Lois Lane return

Amy Adams hasn't been approached for Lois Lane return. 'Disenchanted' star Amy Adams insists she hasn't been approached to return as Lois Lane opposite Henry Cavill's Superman.
Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs protection at Oscars

Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs protection at Oscars. Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs some protection to avoid a repeat of the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars.
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features

Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features. Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features after years of using makeup to "change her identity."
Kim Kardashian used gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her number

Kim Kardashian used her gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her phone number. The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - whose relationship with Kim ended in August after nine months together - has reflected on asking for her digits at the Met Gaga in 2021, but it didn't go to plan.
Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family

Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.

