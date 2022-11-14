Read full article on original website
Amy Adams hasn't been approached for Lois Lane return
Amy Adams hasn't been approached for Lois Lane return. 'Disenchanted' star Amy Adams insists she hasn't been approached to return as Lois Lane opposite Henry Cavill's Superman.
Duchess of Sussex told by 'very, very influential woman' to continue activism as a royal
Duchess of Sussex told by 'very, very influential woman' to continue activism as a royal. Duchess Meghan has revealed an "influential" figure, who she has chosen not to name, told her not to stop her activism days before her wedding to Prince Harry.
Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs protection at Oscars
Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs protection at Oscars. Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs some protection to avoid a repeat of the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars.
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features. Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features after years of using makeup to "change her identity."
Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Shine In "She Said," The Story Of The Journalists Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
Kim Kardashian used gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her number
Kim Kardashian used her gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her phone number. The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - whose relationship with Kim ended in August after nine months together - has reflected on asking for her digits at the Met Gaga in 2021, but it didn't go to plan.
Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family
Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
