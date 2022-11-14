Read full article on original website
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMrs HStockton, CA
Stockton community encouraged to view plans for Victory Park pool
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN)– The plans for the Victory Park pool can be seen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Haggin Museum located at 1201 N. Pershing Ave. The new pool will be slightly larger and deeper, according to the city. The $4.7 million in funding for the pool came from Measure […]
Sacramento's collection of odd and horrifying medical devices | Bartell's Backroads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may know that Sacramento is home to the State Capitol and the Tower Bridge. But what you may not know is that Sacramento is also home to a fully functioning iron lung, and it’s located at the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society’s Museum of Medical History.
Sacramento, Child Action, Inc. offer stipends and more to childcare providers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Childcare providers are reaching out for help as they try to offer the best services to families, and the city of Sacramento and Child Action, Inc. is reaching back. There are three different programs the city is actively working on right now, and with the money...
Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024
ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
Councilman visits encampment where homeless are pushing back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a crisis averted, for now. That’s what residents of a homeless encampment are saying after the City of Sacramento canceled a so-called ‘sweep’ that was expected Wednesday. On Tuesday, advocates pleaded with the city council at their meeting not to clear the...
Turlock 7-year-old gets wish granted to become garbage man for a day
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock 7-year-old had his peculiar wish granted earlier this month — to be a garbage man for a day. Carter was diagnosed with leukemia at age 3. Over the past four years, Carter has spent a lot of time at the hospital. His parents...
Teenager that graduated high school this year might be elected to school board
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager from Northern California that recently graduated high school is leading in the election to a seat on the Fairfield-Suisun School Board, possibly making history. Jack Flynn, 18, is leading in the election for trustee for Area 5 of the school board. According to a news release from his […]
Inside the growing success of Hmong students at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University celebrated the Hmong New Year by highlighting student success in a special event Monday night. According to the university, Hmong student enrollment grew from several dozen students to more than a thousand students in roughly the span of a decade. The growth makes Hmong students the second-largest Asian subgroup on campus - and a thriving one at that.
Roseville's Turkey Trot sells out | Need to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Turkey Trot is back for the 10th year on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The race is sold out but for people who signed up in time to participate, here's what you need to know. The 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:05...
Will Turlock’s mayor don an Oak Ridge jersey?
El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl and Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak have a bet. If Oak Ridge High School (9-2) wins Friday night’s football game against Turlock High, Bublak must wear a Trojan Jersey. If Turlock (8-4) comes out on top, Hidahl will be sporting Bulldogs gear. Turlock is...
How Gov. Newsom's pause on $1B in homeless prevention funding hurts these counties
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The third round of California's Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) Grant funding worth $1 billion is being kept from cities, counties and continuums of care. Gov. Newsom announced Nov. 3 he's holding the funds until he meets with local leaders in "mid-November" to come...
Bear Spotted Galavanting Through California Neighborhood
Equidistant from San Francisco and Sacramento, Fairfield is a commuter town located at the base of Lake Berryessa surrounded by farmland and the rolling golden hills that give California its nickname. Fairfield also happens to be my hometown. Take it from me, nothing too exciting ever ...
Get up to $50 supporting Sacramento-local businesses for Christmas 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Shop 916 gift card program is coming back to Sacramento for its second year just in time for Christmas—with a special promotion. Gift cards can be used at any participating business in the city. Funding for the program comes from the federal COVID-19 relief...
Everything you need to know about December holiday events in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The holidays are here and the Stockton community is celebrating with lots of events for people of all ages. Festivities will kick off Dec. 3 in Downtown Stockton for the city's annual holiday parade beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin and finish on Weber...
Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...
Improvements are in the works for the Del Rio Trail in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Big changes are coming to Del Rio Trail in Sacramento! The trail is nearly five miles of old railway corridor stretching from Land Park and South Sacramento, between Freeport Road and Interstate 5. Right now, there are old tracks going through it and some parts of...
Upticks in bicycle accidents on UC Davis campus brings community to promote safety
DAVIS, Calif. — Bikes are one of the most popular ways for students to get around UC Davis' campus. "People say that Davis is the biking capital of the world," said Duke Cha, a recent UC Davis graduate.Data released by UC Davis shows stats from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20, showing a total of 156 accidents reported — or a 43% increase — compared to 2019.
'We're very proud' | Groundbreaking held for new Native American monument at Capitol Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special groundbreaking ceremony for a new monument was held at the California State Capitol Park on Monday. It's all part of recognizing Native American Heritage Month in November. A bronze sculpture of the late William "Bill" Franklin will soon stand tall at the corner of...
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
