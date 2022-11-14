ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024

ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024. 
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Councilman visits encampment where homeless are pushing back

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a crisis averted, for now. That’s what residents of a homeless encampment are saying after the City of Sacramento canceled a so-called ‘sweep’ that was expected Wednesday. On Tuesday, advocates pleaded with the city council at their meeting not to clear the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Inside the growing success of Hmong students at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University celebrated the Hmong New Year by highlighting student success in a special event Monday night. According to the university, Hmong student enrollment grew from several dozen students to more than a thousand students in roughly the span of a decade. The growth makes Hmong students the second-largest Asian subgroup on campus - and a thriving one at that.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville's Turkey Trot sells out | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Turkey Trot is back for the 10th year on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The race is sold out but for people who signed up in time to participate, here's what you need to know. The 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:05...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Will Turlock’s mayor don an Oak Ridge jersey?

El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl and Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak have a bet. If Oak Ridge High School (9-2) wins Friday night’s football game against Turlock High, Bublak must wear a Trojan Jersey. If Turlock (8-4) comes out on top, Hidahl will be sporting Bulldogs gear. Turlock is...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy