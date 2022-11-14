Read full article on original website
Philadelphia nonprofit gives kids free laptops to help unleash inner artist
A Philadelphia nonprofit has created a special youth art show, where kids can win big before their work is even judged. Taller Puertorriqueño, a nonprofit dedicated to art and culture in Philadelphia’s Latinx community, is giving 50 kids laptops.
Students express safety concerns in local Wawa stores following recent store closures
After two Wawa convenience stores in Philadelphia have closed within the past month due to security issues, some Penn students say they are concerned about safety in Philadelphia retail spaces. In October, Wawa announced that it will shut down two of its stores in Center City — one on 12th...
There’s No Substitute for Wawa. Or Is There? How About Sheetz in Center City?
There’s speculation about what should go into the two now-vacant Wawa stores in Center City. Some are suggesting Wawa’s archrival—Sheetz, writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for Billy Penn. Not that Wawa’s exit didn’t leave a door open. When the closures were announced in October, a Wawa statement said...
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
Action News Anchor Rick Williams honored with PABJ's 2022 Journalist of the Year award
Congratulations to anchor Rick Williams who received the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' 2022 Journalist of the Year award!
The Philadelphia School Board spent thousands on a glossy report that left out community voices and offered nearly nothing new | Opinion
It’s been a month since the transition team selected by new Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony Watlington presented its 29-page report to the Philadelphia Board of Education. In the report, Watlington and his consultants repeatedly cited the need for more transparency and public engagement. Yet the parents, educators and community...
Community College of Philadelphia announces new board leadership
ABOVE PHOTO: Harold Epps, CCP board chair (top left), Sheila Ireland, CCP board secretary (top right), Rosalyn J. McPherson, CCP board vice chair (Bottom left), and Michael D Soileau, CCP board vice chair (Bottom right). Community College of Philadelphia has announced changes to the leadership of its Board of Trustees....
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
Water main break flooding North Philadelphia street
A water main break in North Philadelphia has sent water gushing into the street.
COUNCILMEMBERS GYM INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO FILL VACANCIES, IMPROVE BASIC CITY SERVICES
PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At-Large) introduced legislation to revise residency requirements for the city’s civil service positions to accelerate recruitment capabilities and improve the city’s delivery of basic services. The update will require every civil service employee to establish residency within the City of Philadelphia within six months of their appointment. The legislation earned the backing of the City’s major municipal unions.
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row.Image via KYW Newsradio. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio.
SEPTA Celebrates a Century of Elevation:
On Thursday, November 11th, SEPTA and Philadelphia city officials marked a significant milestone of the Market-Frankford Line with a special celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Frankford section of the MFL. The original Market Elevated Railway Line opened March 4, 1907, with approximately six miles of track for service...
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Temple University's campus
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck and killed by a driver near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus. The deadly crash happened Thursday around noon near the intersections of North Broad and West Norris streets. Police have not shared information on the deadly crash, but it's believed...
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
Darby Mayor Accused of Attacking Councilman During Meeting
The mayor of a Delaware County borough is accused of attacking a councilmember during a public meeting earlier in November. Darby Borough Mayor Darren Burrell, 41, was arrested and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The incident occurred during a meeting at the Darby Borough Municipal...
Supermarket mogul Jeff Brown enters Philadelphia mayor's race
Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown joins Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones Sanchez, Allan Domb and Rebecca Rhynhart as a candidate for mayor of Philadelphia.
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
Pa. Attorney General intervenes in Delaware County Memorial Hospital dispute
On Tuesday, the AG's office asked a judge to hold the hospital's owner-- Prospect Media Holdings-- in contempt in connection with the recent closure of the hospital.
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
Veterans Administration hosts job fair looking for nurses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Need a job? The Veterans Administration is looking for nurses.A job fair will be held Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VA Hospital on the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia.If you're interested, you'll need to bring your resume, ID and references.You could receive an offer on the spot.
