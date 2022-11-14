ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
billypenn.com

The Philadelphia School Board spent thousands on a glossy report that left out community voices and offered nearly nothing new | Opinion

It’s been a month since the transition team selected by new Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony Watlington presented its 29-page report to the Philadelphia Board of Education. In the report, Watlington and his consultants repeatedly cited the need for more transparency and public engagement. Yet the parents, educators and community...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Community College of Philadelphia announces new board leadership

ABOVE PHOTO: Harold Epps, CCP board chair (top left), Sheila Ireland, CCP board secretary (top right), Rosalyn J. McPherson, CCP board vice chair (Bottom left), and Michael D Soileau, CCP board vice chair (Bottom right). Community College of Philadelphia has announced changes to the leadership of its Board of Trustees....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBERS GYM INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO FILL VACANCIES, IMPROVE BASIC CITY SERVICES

PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At-Large) introduced legislation to revise residency requirements for the city’s civil service positions to accelerate recruitment capabilities and improve the city’s delivery of basic services. The update will require every civil service employee to establish residency within the City of Philadelphia within six months of their appointment. The legislation earned the backing of the City’s major municipal unions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
railpace.com

SEPTA Celebrates a Century of Elevation:

On Thursday, November 11th, SEPTA and Philadelphia city officials marked a significant milestone of the Market-Frankford Line with a special celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Frankford section of the MFL. The original Market Elevated Railway Line opened March 4, 1907, with approximately six miles of track for service...
UPPER DARBY, PA
fox29.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck and killed by a driver near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus. The deadly crash happened Thursday around noon near the intersections of North Broad and West Norris streets. Police have not shared information on the deadly crash, but it's believed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Darby Mayor Accused of Attacking Councilman During Meeting

The mayor of a Delaware County borough is accused of attacking a councilmember during a public meeting earlier in November. Darby Borough Mayor Darren Burrell, 41, was arrested and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The incident occurred during a meeting at the Darby Borough Municipal...
DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Veterans Administration hosts job fair looking for nurses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Need a job? The Veterans Administration is looking for nurses.A job fair will be held Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VA Hospital on the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia.If you're interested, you'll need to bring your resume, ID and references.You could receive an offer on the spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy