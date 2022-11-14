Read full article on original website
Andrew Garfield thought he'd have a wife and family before 40
Andrew Garfield has "some guilt" about not settling down and starting a family. The ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ star turns 40 next year and admits he always thought he would be the first out of his friendship group to get married and have children - but his Hollywood career got in the way.
Paris Hilton isn't 'struggling' to get pregnant
Paris Hilton has insisted she isn't "struggling" to start a family. The 41-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, recently declared it "breaks her heart" seeing her daughter and her husband, Carter Reum, be so "desperate" to have a baby of their own, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insisted they don't feel like that at all.
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating 'a few months'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been "dating for a few months" - but are not said to be "exclusive". The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked "smitten".
Sarah Michelle Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr has never seen Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Freddie Prinze Jr has "never" watched an episode of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'. The 46-year-old actor has been married to Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, for 20 years after they started dating in 2000, but he has admitted despite her leading role in the iconic show from 1997 until 2003, he didn't tune in.
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be 'scary'
Ramona Agruma found it "scary" having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and 'Pitch Perfect' star - who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate - has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
