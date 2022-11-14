Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family
Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
Kathy Hilton: Paris is desperate to get pregnant
Kathy Hilton has revealed that her daughter Paris Hilton is desperately trying to start a family with her husband Carter Reum.
Britney Spears thrilled to buy something herself for first time in almost 15 years
Britney Spears thrilled to buy something herself for first time in almost 15 years. Britney Spears was finally able to make a purchase for herself after almost 15 years.
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance. Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from his 'Made in Manhattan' co-star Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s.
Amy Adams hasn't been approached for Lois Lane return
Amy Adams hasn't been approached for Lois Lane return. 'Disenchanted' star Amy Adams insists she hasn't been approached to return as Lois Lane opposite Henry Cavill's Superman.
Kim Kardashian used gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her number
Kim Kardashian used her gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her phone number. The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - whose relationship with Kim ended in August after nine months together - has reflected on asking for her digits at the Met Gaga in 2021, but it didn't go to plan.
Kelsea Ballerini finalises divorce
Kelsea Ballerini had an eventful Tuesday (15.11.22) because she finalised her divorce, got the keys to her new home and found out she had been nominated for a Grammy Award.
Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style
Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original style and likes to wear the kind of clothes that made her famous as a teenager.
Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Shine In "She Said," The Story Of The Journalists Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
Chloe Bailey on Creating Music in Her Sleep, Halle’s Cat Poseidon and TikTok and American Express Collab
Chloe Bailey is getting behind this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign. The singer-actor has teamed up with American Express to create the Shop Small Soundtrack on TikTok, a catalog of tunes consumers can use for making videos showing their support of the Nov. 26 initiative. “The holidays are coming up and I think it’s so important now more than ever to celebrate and support the communities we live in, and I’m so happy to partner with Amex because we are supporting small businesses and doing it in style and doing it with as much joy and fun that we can bring,” Bailey...
