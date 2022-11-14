ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family

Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
Amy Adams hasn't been approached for Lois Lane return

Amy Adams hasn't been approached for Lois Lane return. 'Disenchanted' star Amy Adams insists she hasn't been approached to return as Lois Lane opposite Henry Cavill's Superman.
Kim Kardashian used gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her number

Kim Kardashian used her gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her phone number. The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - whose relationship with Kim ended in August after nine months together - has reflected on asking for her digits at the Met Gaga in 2021, but it didn't go to plan.
Kelsea Ballerini finalises divorce

Kelsea Ballerini had an eventful Tuesday (15.11.22) because she finalised her divorce, got the keys to her new home and found out she had been nominated for a Grammy Award.
Variety

Chloe Bailey on Creating Music in Her Sleep, Halle’s Cat Poseidon and TikTok and American Express Collab

Chloe Bailey is getting behind this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign. The singer-actor has teamed up with American Express to create the Shop Small Soundtrack on TikTok, a catalog of tunes consumers can use for making videos showing their support of the Nov. 26 initiative. “The holidays are coming up and I think it’s so important now more than ever to celebrate and support the communities we live in, and I’m so happy to partner with Amex because we are supporting small businesses and doing it in style and doing it with as much joy and fun that we can bring,” Bailey...
Kate Winslet

