Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Is Brad Pitt romancing Ines de Ramon? The pair looked 'smitten' at a Bono gig
Brad Pitt was spotted with brunette beauty Ines de Ramon at a Bono concert. The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ star was snapped by DailyMail.com photographers with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at the Los Angeles show on Sunday (13.11.22), with the outlet claiming they looked "smitten".
Black Hills Pioneer
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating 'a few months'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been "dating for a few months" - but are not said to be "exclusive". The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked "smitten".
Black Hills Pioneer
Happy 29th birthday Pete Davidson! Congrats on your 'endowment' and new romance with Emily Ratajkowski...
The 'Saturday Night Live' star is celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, November 16, and he is rumored to now be dating stunning model-and-actress Emily Ratajkowski.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Black Hills Pioneer
Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style
Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original skater style. The 38-year-old star shot to fame as a teenager in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'I'm With You' and explained that the skater-punk style of clothes she was known for is still present today.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be 'scary'
Ramona Agruma found it "scary" having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and 'Pitch Perfect' star - who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate - has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
Black Hills Pioneer
Paris Hilton isn't 'struggling' to get pregnant
Paris Hilton has insisted she isn't "struggling" to start a family. The 41-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, recently declared it "breaks her heart" seeing her daughter and her husband, Carter Reum, be so "desperate" to have a baby of their own, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insisted they don't feel like that at all.
Black Hills Pioneer
Emily Ratajkowski is 'not great' at doing her own hair
Emily Ratajkowski is "not great" at doing her own hair. The 31-year-old model explained that while she is "pretty decent" at doing her makeup, she has never known much about great hair products but doesn't have to put much effort into styling since she discovered Kerastase.
Comments / 0