Black Hills Pioneer
Emily Ratajkowski is 'not great' at doing her own hair
Emily Ratajkowski is "not great" at doing her own hair. The 31-year-old model explained that while she is "pretty decent" at doing her makeup, she has never known much about great hair products but doesn't have to put much effort into styling since she discovered Kerastase.
Black Hills Pioneer
Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style
Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original skater style. The 38-year-old star shot to fame as a teenager in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'I'm With You' and explained that the skater-punk style of clothes she was known for is still present today.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Black Hills Pioneer
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating 'a few months'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been "dating for a few months" - but are not said to be "exclusive". The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked "smitten".
Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Shine In "She Said," The Story Of The Journalists Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
Black Hills Pioneer
Andrew Garfield thought he'd have a wife and family before 40
Andrew Garfield has "some guilt" about not settling down and starting a family. The ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ star turns 40 next year and admits he always thought he would be the first out of his friendship group to get married and have children - but his Hollywood career got in the way.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features
Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features. The 29-year-old actress explained that while she used to use make-up as a way to "change her identity", these days she prefers to highlight what she already has and believes that "general health" can benefit her skin.
Black Hills Pioneer
Paris Hilton isn't 'struggling' to get pregnant
Paris Hilton has insisted she isn't "struggling" to start a family. The 41-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, recently declared it "breaks her heart" seeing her daughter and her husband, Carter Reum, be so "desperate" to have a baby of their own, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insisted they don't feel like that at all.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family
Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
