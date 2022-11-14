Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and anxiety for not being a football like dad David
Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and anxiety for not being a football like dad David. Chef Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and "a lot of anxiety" for not following in his famous father David's footsteps as a footballer.
Corydon Times-Republican
Kathy Hilton: Paris is desperate to get pregnant
Kathy Hilton has revealed that her daughter Paris Hilton is desperately trying to start a family with her husband Carter Reum.
Corydon Times-Republican
Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style
Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original style and likes to wear the kind of clothes that made her famous as a teenager.
Corydon Times-Republican
Britney Spears thrilled to buy something herself for first time in almost 15 years
Britney Spears thrilled to buy something herself for first time in almost 15 years. Britney Spears was finally able to make a purchase for herself after almost 15 years.
Corydon Times-Republican
Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family
Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
Corydon Times-Republican
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance. Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from his 'Made in Manhattan' co-star Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s.
Corydon Times-Republican
Kelsea Ballerini finalises divorce
Kelsea Ballerini had an eventful Tuesday (15.11.22) because she finalised her divorce, got the keys to her new home and found out she had been nominated for a Grammy Award.
Corydon Times-Republican
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over Real Housewives podcast
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over Real Housewives podcast. 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star Bethenny Frankel insists she's "a few moves ahead" after some of her former co-stars criticised her new podcast.
Chloe Bailey on Creating Music in Her Sleep, Halle’s Cat Poseidon and TikTok and American Express Collab
Chloe Bailey is getting behind this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign. The singer-actor has teamed up with American Express to create the Shop Small Soundtrack on TikTok, a catalog of tunes consumers can use for making videos showing their support of the Nov. 26 initiative. “The holidays are coming up and I think it’s so important now more than ever to celebrate and support the communities we live in, and I’m so happy to partner with Amex because we are supporting small businesses and doing it in style and doing it with as much joy and fun that we can bring,” Bailey...
Comments / 0