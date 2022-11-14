ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corydon Times-Republican

Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family

Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
Kelsea Ballerini finalises divorce

Kelsea Ballerini had an eventful Tuesday (15.11.22) because she finalised her divorce, got the keys to her new home and found out she had been nominated for a Grammy Award.
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over Real Housewives podcast

Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over Real Housewives podcast. 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star Bethenny Frankel insists she's "a few moves ahead" after some of her former co-stars criticised her new podcast.
Variety

Chloe Bailey on Creating Music in Her Sleep, Halle’s Cat Poseidon and TikTok and American Express Collab

Chloe Bailey is getting behind this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign. The singer-actor has teamed up with American Express to create the Shop Small Soundtrack on TikTok, a catalog of tunes consumers can use for making videos showing their support of the Nov. 26 initiative. “The holidays are coming up and I think it’s so important now more than ever to celebrate and support the communities we live in, and I’m so happy to partner with Amex because we are supporting small businesses and doing it in style and doing it with as much joy and fun that we can bring,” Bailey...

