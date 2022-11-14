Read full article on original website
Wintry dishes make this Dallas restaurant news feel oh-so cozy
This roundup of Dallas restaurant news has a fuzzy, cozy vibe thanks to a bounty of new dishes for the fall and winter. We're talking sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, truffles, and kale. Here's what's happening at restaurants around Dallas, culled from press releases, social media, and old-fashioned phone calls: Double D’s Bar, a new bar in the Design District, will open on November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving, when they’ll be open 8 pm-2 am for your holiday drinking needs. designed to be a comfortable, inclusive space to hang out with friends, Double D's is named for the "Design District,"...
New restaurant in downtown Dallas from chef Nick B. worships the prime rib
One of Dallas' most popular chefs has a new restaurant: Called Brass Ram, it's a restaurant from chef Nick Badovinus, dedicated to prime rib, now open in the East Quarter, the development from Todd Interests on the eastern edge of downtown Dallas.The restaurant is on the second floor of the distinctive triangular former Magnolia Oil building at 2130 Commerce St., where Badovinus also has another restaurant National Anthem, that opened in late 2021.A release calls Brass Ram his "homage to classic mid-century prime rib joints" -- Ruth's Chris, one presumes -- with a throwback menu that features salt- and pepper-cured...
Get pizza by-the-slice and martinis at new Dallas restaurant in Harwood District
Dallas can never get enough pizza and here comes Harwood Hospitality Group to the rescue with Poco Fiasco, a new restaurant opening at 2828 N. Harwood St. in the Harwood District near downtown Dallas on December 1.In a nutshell, it's pizza + martinis, with pizza inspired by pizzerias found in Brooklyn. This means a large foldable slice with a crispy outer crust and a little chew.The concept was created by Harwood Hospitality Group corporate chef Taylor Kearney, and Poco Fiasco executive chef JP Mancha, whose resume includes Bijoux, The Cedars Social, 18th & Vine BBQ, and CT Provisions. He joined...
Grandscape in The Colony scores 2nd-ever location of immersive entertainment venue
Cosm, which touts itself as a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, will build its second-ever public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony.According to a November 16 press release, the venue "will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities."In the announcement on their site about the first venue in Los Angeles, the company says that they use domed and compound curved LED technology so guests can experience immersive content across a variety of programming categories, including live sports and entertainment, experiential events, immersive art, music, and more.What...
M Streets: An enchanting mix of timeless, trendy, and friendly
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Residential real estate professional Stefany Nau has lived near the M Streets for almost 20 years. She was introduced to the area by her then-boyfriend (who is now her husband). After four weeks of dating, she was sold: “Yes, I fell in love with him — and the neighborhood!”So it’s no...
Dallas named one of world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Dallas, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study. Dallas ranks No. 47 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list, slightly ahead of Dallas: Houston, at No. 42; and Austin, at No. 43. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. Vancouver, Canada-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., which specializes in marketing,...
Historic East Dallas: An eclectic, storied neighborhood with a friendly rhythm
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Real estate professional Bess Dickson’s greatest passion is helping her clients find the right space “to add beautiful chapters to their story.” Perhaps that’s why she has always been so drawn to Historic East Dallas, as the homes in this neighborhood really do have many tales to tell. “It’s a magnificent collection...
East Dallas: An established, walkable neighborhood with friendly neighbors
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- East Dallas has long felt like home for Brooke Vawter. The real estate agent, interior designer, and mom of young twins, Judd and Bowen, first moved to the M Streets in 2004 before settling in Lakewood almost three years ago. "I was born and raised...
Historic downtown Plano gets its java fix with opening of Lemma Coffee
There's a new coffeeshop in Plano from an experienced hand: Called Lemma Coffee, it's the latest expansion of a what started out as a coffee truck and is now a small but thriving local mini-chain.The shop is in the historic downtown Plano district, in a charming storefront at 1025 E 15th St. that was most recently home to XO Coffee Company.Lemma was founded by Daniel Blum, a former photographer who first started roasting coffee at home in 2017. He has two other locations: Carrollton, which opened in 2019, and Frisco, which followed in 2020. (He also had a mobile station...
Bluffview: A bucolic hideaway that offers convenience with its beauty
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Named for the rocky bluff overlooking Bachman Creek, Bluffview is known for its heavily treed, hilly topography and mix of architecture styles. Bluffview is bounded by Northwest Highway to the north, Inwood Road to the east, Lovers Lane to the south, and Midway Road to...
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
In this, the weekend before Thanksgiving, the holidays are in full effect in and around Dallas, with multiple seasonal events taking place. Other choices include showcases for violinists of different ilks, a popular food writer, a famous comedian, a local dance production, two national concert tours, and a symphonic celebration of Broadway. Photo by Vladimir KevorkovImmersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle opens at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. Photo by Matt HolyoakDMA Arts & Letters Live: An Evening with Nigella Lawson will be at Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts on...
Sprinkles' pizzeria spinoff debuts in Dallas, first outside California
Pizza is on with the imminent arrival of Pizzana, the restaurant from the founders of Sprinkles Cupcakes, opening at 3219 Knox St. on November 15.Pizzana debuted in Los Angeles in 2017, and as a release notes, this is the first location outside California. It stars pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi, who has appeared on Hulu's "Best in Dough" pizza competition series.They ferment their dough for 48 hours. Toppings blend traditional with Pizzana originals such as Uditi's signature cacio e pepe pizza, which a release claims has been copied by pizza places far and wide. Not in Dallas though! Buck up.The menu includes...
5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants
The year 2022 has been a weird post-pandemic roller coaster ride for restaurants with boffo openings on the left and dismal closures on the right. Times are uncertain and unpredictable but the human spirit perseveres, filing permits and building restaurants with the hope that by the time opening day comes, everything will be back to normal, and they'll be rewarded with a packed house. This week has been an especially active week, with a handful of major openings all coming at the same time. Everyone's scurrying to get open before the holidays, which can be key in launching a restaurant's fortunes. They...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Holiday parties are popping up early, with one local brewery hosting one of the first Christmas-themed soirees of the season. There are also wine dinners aplenty, including one that comes with five glorious courses of truffle-infused dishes. Also on the list: an Asian cooking class, a famous cookbook author chat, and an anniversary party where everyone is encouraged to wear white.Monday, November 14Staglin Wine Dinner at GemmaThe modern American bistro on Henderson Avenue invites wine lovers for a five-course dinner paired with California’s Staglin wines. Two Chardonnays and two Cabernet Sauvignons will be paired with jumbo lump crab salad, fall...
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
Belmont Park: Modern vibrance and friendly vibes in Old East Dallas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---As an East Dallas resident since 2001, real estate professional Barbara Arredondo has enjoyed witnessing the revitalization in this area’s neighborhood pockets.“Belmont Park in particular has come a long way with new-construction projects, and I love the energy of the neighborhood's original charm mixed with modern-contemporary styles,” she says.While she works...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Dallas-Fort Worth with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. North Texans are the lucky ones on January 24 January 24, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.The “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance...
Highland Park West: A prime location with a cozy small-town feel
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- If you ask Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agent Penny Cook what she likes most about Highland Park West, she'll probably have a difficult time choosing. "HP West is conveniently located close to the Tollway and Love Field, plus lots of shops and restaurants. The...
Preston Hollow: Where to find some of Dallas' best architectural gems
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Drive around Preston Hollow and you’ll see homes by renowned architects like Edward Durell Stone and Frank Lloyd Wright, as well as two of the most architecturally significant homes in Dallas: the Richard Meier-designed Rachofsky House on Preston Road and the Philip Johnson estate on Strait...
Preston Place: University Park's idyllic, tight-knit neighborhood
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Eighteen years ago, real estate agent Mary Ann Chapel and her family moved to Preston Place in University Park, drawn by its excellent schools, prime location, architectural variety, and charm. "It has been a wonderful place to raise my family," she says. "The neighbors really...
