Read full article on original website
Related
993thex.com
$2.5 million community development grants headed to Southwest Virginia
$2.5 million in community development grants are headed to two Southwest Virginia localities. According to Governor Youngkin, the community development block grants aim to improve community-identified needs, including housing and sewer infrastructure. Dickenson County will receive nearly $1.5 million for the Trammel Revitalization Project, a housing rehabilitation project in a...
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility District aims to better communication with customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is looking to improve communication with its customers. The utility district formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. For the last several months, some customers reported to News 5 they had been...
wcyb.com
Newly elected Bristol, Virginia council members outline goals and priorities
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Two new faces are set to join Bristol, Virginia City Council, and one member has retained his seat after narrowly winning re-election. These council members say their top priority is to keep the landfill solutions on track. According to the unofficial results posted to the...
wcyb.com
Missing 14-year-old in Russell County, Virginia
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at Lebanon High School Thursday. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hess walked off from the school and no one has had contact with him since.
Kingsport Times-News
City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
jcnewsandneighbor.com
emb-papst cuts ribbon opening facility in Washington County
Just over a year after breaking ground on a production facility located in the Washington County Industrial Park, ebm-papst cut the ribbon opening its new 177,000-square-foot plant last week. The facility will churn out electric motors and fans that will be used for ventilation, air conditioning and heating across a...
wcyb.com
Johnson City schools prepare for 500 new homes and longterm growth
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City commissioners gave the go-ahead for the annexation of a future 500-home development in Gray Tuesday night. It was the first of three required votes. Local schools are ready for the extra kids, but they’re concerned about long-term growth. Johnson City director of...
theappalachianonline.com
US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million
New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
Get ‘seen’ from home: Ballad rolls out virtual urgent care option
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Completing an urgent care visit without putting on shoes (or at least slippers) might seem far-fetched, but Ballad Health has become the region’s first provider to make it possible. “We just made a major investment in our digital front door,” Ballad CEO told News Channel 11 Wednesday. “You can use […]
wcyb.com
Interviews for Director of Sullivan County Schools, open to the public
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Board of Education announced Wednesday, that they are conducting interviews for the Director of Sullivan County Schools. The interviews will be held Monday, November 28 in the boardroom of the Department of Health and Education building located at 154 Blountville Bypass. Deidre...
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
Wrongway fleeing motorcyclist accused of crashing into Weber City police cars
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A Sneedville man accused of attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle and crashing into officers’ vehicles faces several felony charges, according to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding. The alleged Wednesday pursuit began when an officer tried to pull the motorcycle over and the driver began to flee. […]
wcyb.com
Armed robbery suspect put employees in cooler before fleeing in Greene County, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An armed robbery suspect placed employees in a cooler before leaving a store in Tuesday night, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Police responded to the Creekside Market on Asheville Highway at around 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspect entered the store at...
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash In Sullivan County (Sullivan County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. According to the authorities, the crash occurred when a Lexus RX400 attempted to turn into a crossover in the authorized vehicles-only median. A 2017 Kenworth CMV swerved to avoid hitting the Lexus but still collided with it.
wcyb.com
School and business leaders recognize students in work-based programs in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools and business leaders recognized students in work-based programs on Tuesday. The students received special recognition from school leaders and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Transition School to Work allows students with disabilities to receive hands-on training with local businesses as they migrate...
wcyb.com
Online petition claims Daniel Boone High School students do not feel safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An online petition is making claims that students at Daniel Boone High School do not feel safe. The petition on change.org has received several hundred signatures. According to the author of the petition, the claims are based on issues dealing with the school's football team and school teachers.
Comments / 0