Gobblers walk-off Salado in overtime thriller Subhead

Match up with the Sealy Tigers in the 4A-Div. II Area round

A flock of Gobblers led by #4 Sean Burks gang tackle a Salado ball carrier in last Friday’s bi-district contest. #5 Dayson Varela and #19 Day’ton Varela are also assisting the tackle.

A flock of Gobblers led by #4 Sean Burks gang tackle a Salado ball carrier in last Friday’s bi-district contest. #5 Dayson Varela and #19 Day’ton Varela are also assisting the tackle. Junior tight end #24 Nathan Luschen celebrates his game winning 23-yard touchdown reception that gave the Gobblers the bi-district championship 13-7 over Salado. Luschen has nine receptions this season going for 159 yards. His four receiving touchdowns is third on the team.

By Jacob Stock

The Cuero Record

When adversity strikes, maintaining your composure is a sign that great football teams often resemble. Come playoff time records are out of the window with every team having one common goal, racking up gold footballs and finding a way to make it to the granddaddy of them all, the state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This football season has breezed right on by with non-district and district play already being in the rear-view mirror. It’s officially playoff time here in Texas, and the Fightin’ Gobblers began their playoff run last Friday, November 11, at a very chilly Bob Shelton Stadium in Buda. The opponent, the hard-fighting Salado Eagles (3-8) gave the Gobblers just about all they could handle for all 48 minutes and some change.

In a pure defensive dogfight, it took 42 minutes and 10 seconds into the ballgame before either team hung a crooked number up on the scoreboard. Salado would strike first forcing the Gobblers to play from behind for just the second time this season. Staring adversity smack-dad in the face, the Gobblers saw themselves trailing 7-0 with just 5:50 left on the clock.

“I feel like we were prepared for that moment,” said senior Dayson Varela who scored the game-tying touchdown with 3:10 left in regulation on an 11-yard slant. “Coach Fikac preaches that all the time. If you ever get in a stretch like that you need your big guys to show up.”

With momentum swung to Cuero, the rocking Gobbler crowd would come alive.

“For me, I am just so proud of the kids for not giving up and not going in the tank. They continued to battle looking adversity in the eye,” said head coach Jerod Fikac, “You go down by seven and we just said it’s not over, we are going to go back to work and that’s what we did.”

The viciously gritty Gobbler defense would force Salado to juice out the clock and take their chances into overtime.

It was the Gobbler defense that stood out much like they have all season. The Mean Green held the Eagles to just 3-11 on third down conversions on the night, and also came away with two interceptions that helped negate a driving Eagles offense. Juniors Tyran Gamez and Kenneth Jackson each had interceptions, both their second of the season.

“The defense was lights out tonight. Every time it seemed like Salado got something we sat there and didn’t let them get in,” said Fikac on his defense’s performance. “I thought we played very sound, we had a lot of three and outs. There was one mess up that costed us, but that is something we can fix,” added senior defensive leader Sean Burks.

Read the full story in this week's edition of The Cuero Record. Call 361-275-3464 to subscribe and stay up to date with all the news on the Gobblers and Lady Gobblers this sports season. Go Mean Green!