Operation Education: Schools quietly identify homeless children in our schools

WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
warricknews.com
Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit
HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
22 WSBT
California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains
The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
max983.net
Indiana Department of Health Announces Monkeypox-Related Death
The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has confirmed the death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor. The individual had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death. No additional information about the patient will be provided due to patient privacy laws. State Health Commissioner...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw School Board Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
Saturday’s bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools' Board of Trustees' mind during a meeting Monday. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided those at the scene. WCS Transportation Director Mark Fick and Assistant Director of Transportation Kristi Newton brought a WCS bus to take the uninjured passengers to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital.
22 WSBT
New mental health resource for Michigan first responders
A new program aims to provide mental health resources for first responders throughout the Great Lakes state. It comes from Wayne State University in Detroit. The response from southwest Michigan first responders you talked with was overwhelmingly positive. It's called "Frontline Strong Together "... And with a 24/7 help phone...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Judge Kimberly Bacon of Lawrence Township Small Claims Court estimates more than 80% of the tenants who come through her courtroom do not have legal representation. “It’s really important for them to have...
abc57.com
Attorneys offering free eviction, housing advice during legal clinics on November 17, December 8
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Attorneys with the Volunteer Lawyer Network are offering free eviction and housing advice during two legal clinics on November 17 and December 8 at St. Joseph County Public Library branches. Residents can also get help with landlord and tenant issues during the clinics. The clinic...
abc57.com
All after-school activities cancelled Wednesday for South Bend elementary, middle schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All after-school activities are cancelled on Wednesday for elementary and middle school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Stay up to date on developing weather using the ABC57 weather app.
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
wkvi.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Starke County Friday, November 18. The distribution event will be at the Knox United Methodist Church at 201 S. Shield Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT and at the St. Peter Lutheran Church at 810 W. Talmer Avenue in North Judson from noon to 1:30 p.m. CT.
abc57.com
Cass County offering free housing assistance to residents this winter
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County officials are offering free, weekly housing assistance counseling to residents this winter thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit, Telamon Corporation. Each Thursday, residents in need of advice, financial aid, or any other housing-related information can meet with a counselor for free in the...
Indiana reports 1st monkeypox-related death
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) reports the first confirmed death of a person in Indiana where monkeypox was a contributing factor. IDOH made sure to note the person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly...
Advocates call for Indiana’s ‘lifeline law’ to be expanded
INDIANAPOLIS – This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its ‘lifeline law,’ and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded. The law, which was passed in 2012, provides legal immunity to underage Hoosiers from alcohol-related offenses if they are reporting a medical emergency or crime. Dawn Finbloom has worked to make […]
wdrb.com
Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday. The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
abc57.com
Bittersweet Road neighbors outraged over potential factory development
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --The property at 55255 Bittersweet Road in St. Joseph County, formerly an equine therapy ranch, could be sold to Genesis Products. Now the company, based primarily out of Goshen and Elkhart, hopes to make nice with its possible new neighbors, hosting an open house Wednesday. If...
Comments / 1