Senior Lashanda Hargrove drives to the basket for a contested layup. Hargrove finished with six points in the season opener at home against Navarro.

Senior Lashanda Hargrove drives to the basket for a contested layup. Hargrove finished with six points in the season opener at home against Navarro. Sophomore Aubrey Bowles attacks the basket in the open court.

Sophomore Aubrey Bowles attacks the basket in the open court. Sophomore Arissa Carbonara attacks the cup for a layup.

Sophomore Arissa Carbonara attacks the cup for a layup. Sophomore Jaydie Cooper comes off a screen set by junior Grace Hopkins.

Crain, Lady Gobblers return to action News Staff Mon, 11/14/2022 - 16:58 ImageBody

By Jacob Stock

The Cuero Record

Year in, year out, the dynamic of teams change. Now entering year number 10 at the helm, head coach Amy Crain has been a mainstay for the Lady Gobbler basketball program. With nine full seasons under her belt, Crain has led the program to eight playoff appearances and two district championships. Last season, Cuero finished the year with an overall 21-12 record earning them their sixth straight season with a trip to the playoffs. They finished as bi-district finalists after drawing the Boerne Greyhounds in the opening round.

Four senior contributors graduated from last year's squad leaving plenty of minutes that need to be replaced. The new-looked Lady Gobblers are young, but as the season progresses Crain hopes the group can find their stride.

“It’s a completely new group this year,” says Crain on this year's team. “We are young with limited experience, but they have a passion for basketball. Most of them really like the game and understand it.”

Cuero returns two starters from last year's team, the sophomore combination of Arissa Carbonara and Aubrey Bowles. As freshman, Carbonara averaged 4.8 points per contest to pair with 4.6 rebounds and two assists. Bowles is the highest scorer to return from last years roster. She averaged 7.7 points a game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

With the season already in hindsight, Lady Gobbler basketball officially returned to action last Tuesday, Nov. 8. Cuero saw a very familiar opponent in Navarro come to town for their season opener. The two teams have played every season over the last eight years going at it 15 times.

Navarro would jump out to an early lead and never trailed in the game. Cuero would settle into the first quarter trailing 14-10 heading to the second, but offensive struggles would ultimately force in a deep hole. It took the Lady Gobblers five minutes and 10 seconds in to the second quarter to put the ball through the hoop being outscored 21-10 in the period.

“I just think the first game there’s is a lot of new starters, new combinations, you know we are a work in progress,” said Crain. “That’s going to be on me to find the combinations that are comfortable in the offense, and the combinations that are giving us the best defensive opportunities for stops. We are just going to have to keep working and find that consistent group that’s going to perform both offensively and defensively.”

The Lady Gobblers rough first game resulted in a 61-37 loss where they turned the ball over 28 times. Bowles led with 14 points and four rebounds. Carbonara added six points and grabbed five rebounds. Senior Lashanda Hargrove had six points, while sophomore Jaydie Cooper hit Cuero’s lone three-pointer late in the fourth. Cooper added two assists, two steals and three rebounds.

“We have to get better at all phases of the game,” said Crain after the home loss to Navarro.

Read the full story in this week's edition of The Cuero Record. Call 361-275-3464 to subscribe and stay up to date with all the news on the Gobblers and Lady Gobblers this sports season. Go Mean Green!