ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Crain, Lady Gobblers return to action

By News Staff
Yorktown News-View
Yorktown News-View
 3 days ago
Crain, Lady Gobblers return to action News Staff Mon, 11/14/2022 - 16:58 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPFYy_0jAjQBjo00 Senior Lashanda Hargrove drives to the basket for a contested layup. Hargrove finished with six points in the season opener at home against Navarro.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSBve_0jAjQBjo00 Sophomore Aubrey Bowles attacks the basket in the open court.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHMF2_0jAjQBjo00 Sophomore Arissa Carbonara attacks the cup for a layup.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQYug_0jAjQBjo00 Sophomore Jaydie Cooper comes off a screen set by junior Grace Hopkins.
Body

By Jacob Stock

The Cuero Record

Year in, year out, the dynamic of teams change. Now entering year number 10 at the helm, head coach Amy Crain has been a mainstay for the Lady Gobbler basketball program. With nine full seasons under her belt, Crain has led the program to eight playoff appearances and two district championships. Last season, Cuero finished the year with an overall 21-12 record earning them their sixth straight season with a trip to the playoffs. They finished as bi-district finalists after drawing the Boerne Greyhounds in the opening round.

Four senior contributors graduated from last year's squad leaving plenty of minutes that need to be replaced. The new-looked Lady Gobblers are young, but as the season progresses Crain hopes the group can find their stride.

“It’s a completely new group this year,” says Crain on this year's team. “We are young with limited experience, but they have a passion for basketball. Most of them really like the game and understand it.”

Cuero returns two starters from last year's team, the sophomore combination of Arissa Carbonara and Aubrey Bowles. As freshman, Carbonara averaged 4.8 points per contest to pair with 4.6 rebounds and two assists. Bowles is the highest scorer to return from last years roster. She averaged 7.7 points a game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

With the season already in hindsight, Lady Gobbler basketball officially returned to action last Tuesday, Nov. 8. Cuero saw a very familiar opponent in Navarro come to town for their season opener. The two teams have played every season over the last eight years going at it 15 times.

Navarro would jump out to an early lead and never trailed in the game. Cuero would settle into the first quarter trailing 14-10 heading to the second, but offensive struggles would ultimately force in a deep hole. It took the Lady Gobblers five minutes and 10 seconds in to the second quarter to put the ball through the hoop being outscored 21-10 in the period.

“I just think the first game there’s is a lot of new starters, new combinations, you know we are a work in progress,” said Crain. “That’s going to be on me to find the combinations that are comfortable in the offense, and the combinations that are giving us the best defensive opportunities for stops. We are just going to have to keep working and find that consistent group that’s going to perform both offensively and defensively.”

The Lady Gobblers rough first game resulted in a 61-37 loss where they turned the ball over 28 times. Bowles led with 14 points and four rebounds. Carbonara added six points and grabbed five rebounds. Senior Lashanda Hargrove had six points, while sophomore Jaydie Cooper hit Cuero’s lone three-pointer late in the fourth. Cooper added two assists, two steals and three rebounds.

“We have to get better at all phases of the game,” said Crain after the home loss to Navarro.

Read the full story in this week's edition of The Cuero Record. Call 361-275-3464 to subscribe and stay up to date with all the news on the Gobblers and Lady Gobblers this sports season. Go Mean Green!

Comments / 0

Related
seguintoday.com

Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
SEGUIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

The Demise Of Bad Man Buckley

During the days of early Texas, there were many a scoundrel packing guns and causing panic and mayhem amongst the town folk. Hallettsville had one of the worst of these villains in a fellow known as "Bad Man Buckley." His given name was James Buckley and he was a murderer, rapist, and all-around bad guy.
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Yorktown News-View

Fryer family devotes time to clean up LCA

Fryer family devotes time to clean up LCA News Staff Wed, 11/09/2022 - 06:23 Image Pictured is Darnell (Goolie) Brown, Cassandra (Casey) Blacknall, Debbie Turkerson, Sabrina Matthews, Roy Scott and Twonda Jennings who devoted a day in October to help make sure the grounds of the Lockhart Cemetery were well kept. Pictured is Darnell (Goolie) Brown, Cassandra...
LOCKHART, TX
Cuero Record

Cuero records largest population in history

Cuero records largest population in history Subhead 2020 U.S. Decennial Census reports population at 8,128 News Staff Wed, 11/16/2022 - 05:38 Image New population signs have been put up around Cuero. The sign pictured is coming into Cuero on...
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former Victoria Mayor John Blackaller passes away

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria announced the recent passing of John Blackaller, a former mayor and councilmember of the City of Victoria. Blackaller was first elected to the City Council in 1981. He then successfully ran for re-election in 1982 after the council increased from five to seven seats. John Blackaller Blackaller was re-elected to council in 1985...
VICTORIA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man dies after being hit by vehicle along rural road in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night. The deadly accident happened around 10:30 p.m. along State Highway 46 North near Farm-to-Market 467. Seguin Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez,...
SEGUIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Jackson County officials recover a stolen trailer and Kubota skid steer

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Highway Patrol, recover a stolen trailer and piece of equipment following a traffic stop Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10:42 p.m. a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck with a trailer. The trailer was hauling a piece of...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
Yorktown News-View

Creating value for the future

Creating value for the future Subhead Cuero seniors engage in Seniors Life 101 News Staff Mon, 10/31/2022 - 17:53 Image Cuero High School seniors gather around and inspect underneath the hood of a vehicle. The Auto Basics session of...
CUERO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Victoria's Best Kept Christmas Secret Revealed

Right on the corner of Mallette and Blyth sits an acre and a half of land once considered just part of the countryside of Victoria. Over the last forty years though, that area of the country slowly became a subdivision as the land was passed down to the next generation.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Community Alert: VCSO deputies search for male on US 59, near Alan’s Wrecker Service

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a male, approximately 40-years-old, wearing a black shirt and grey pants. The male fled from an 18-wheeler, following a brief pursuit on US 59 northbound near Alan’s Wrecker Service on Beck Road E. Deputies have set up a perimeter near this area and around Midway and Old...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Yorktown News-View

Coyotes: the lead culprit for livestock loss

Coyotes: the lead culprit for livestock loss News Staff Mon, 10/31/2022 - 17:48 Image Body By Hans Lammeman Contributing Writer   For years, national and state agricultural agencies have listed coyotes as the leading predator responsible for cattle loss to predators in Texas. United States Department of Agriculture...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Deputies have taken the subject into custody

UPDATE: At approximately 2:42 p.m. the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies have taken the male subject into custody in Telferner. UPDATE: The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for a male who fled from an 18-wheeler earlier this afternoon. Officials have not apprehended the subject, at this time. Law enforcement encourages residents in this area...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Officials call off search, male has not been apprehended

UPDATE: The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for a male who fled from an 18-wheeler earlier this afternoon. Officials have not apprehended the subject, at this time. Law enforcement encourages residents in this area to remain cautious and report any sightings of the subject by calling 361-575-0651. VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Yorktown News-View

Yorktown News-View

13
Followers
30
Post
704
Views
ABOUT

Yorktown News-View

Comments / 0

Community Policy