Warsaw, IN

abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Police: 5-year-old injured after accidentally shooting himself

Elkhart, Ind. — Elkhart Police said a five-year-old accidentally shot himself this morning. Officers responded to a dispatch this morning in the 400 block of E Simonton St. in Elkhart. Police say a five-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm inside the home. Medics...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint

The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
MISHAWAKA, IN
The Exponent

4 arrested on OWI charges this week

Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
22 WSBT

Woman faces three additional charges in death of 4-year-old son

A LaPorte County Judge has approved three additional criminal charges to a woman in the 2021 murder of a 4-year-old boy. Mary Yoder was arrested last October after prosecutors say her biological son, Judah Morgan, was tortured and beaten over potty training. The county prosecutor's office is now announcing Yoder...
22 WSBT

Teenager dies in early morning crash

The Marshall County Sheriff's department is investigating an early morning crash that left a 16-year-old dead. According to officials, a pickup truck was heading west on US 6 when it lost control and was hit by an SUV sometime after 3:45 a.m. Sunday. One of the people in the pickup,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Two businesses lost to early morning fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large, early morning fire in South Bend is under investigation and the building seems like a total loss. Fire needs two things... something to burn and oxygen. What was inside this building on Longley Avenue was a perfect recipe for the large fire.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Special Report: Claim Your Cash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN

