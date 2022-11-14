Read full article on original website
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: 5-year-old injured after accidentally shooting himself
Elkhart, Ind. — Elkhart Police said a five-year-old accidentally shot himself this morning. Officers responded to a dispatch this morning in the 400 block of E Simonton St. in Elkhart. Police say a five-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm inside the home. Medics...
abc57.com
Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
22 WSBT
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
4 arrested on OWI charges this week
Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
22 WSBT
Woman faces three additional charges in death of 4-year-old son
A LaPorte County Judge has approved three additional criminal charges to a woman in the 2021 murder of a 4-year-old boy. Mary Yoder was arrested last October after prosecutors say her biological son, Judah Morgan, was tortured and beaten over potty training. The county prosecutor's office is now announcing Yoder...
Alcohol may be factor after semi runs red light, injures 16 in St. Ignatius hockey bus crash: police
Police believe alcohol was a factor. The truck driver, who they say was swerving and speeding before hitting and flipping the bus on its side, failed a sobriety test and was arrested.
abc57.com
Riley High School parent says bullying led to Friday incident where gun was brought to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- JT Davis-Green saw a concerning message on his son's phone Friday. The message threatened violence, saying a student would "cap" the Riley High School sophomore. "The first thing I thought about was his safety when I heard this kid carries guns," he said. Davis-Green said he sent...
Shooting at Walmart Store on Tuesday Afternoon
“You will most likely be arrested” Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives discuss their high success rate
WANE 15 sat down with Sergeant Dave Klein and Sergeant Matt Wilson on Tuesday. The two said that in 2019 they were able to go from six detectives on the unit to 10. That change allowed for them to create five, two-man teams.
22 WSBT
Teenager dies in early morning crash
The Marshall County Sheriff's department is investigating an early morning crash that left a 16-year-old dead. According to officials, a pickup truck was heading west on US 6 when it lost control and was hit by an SUV sometime after 3:45 a.m. Sunday. One of the people in the pickup,...
abc57.com
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
22 WSBT
Two businesses lost to early morning fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large, early morning fire in South Bend is under investigation and the building seems like a total loss. Fire needs two things... something to burn and oxygen. What was inside this building on Longley Avenue was a perfect recipe for the large fire.
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
22 WSBT
Special Report: Claim Your Cash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Lake effect snow continues to impact Michigan communities
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Those in Buchanan are still digging their way out of lake effect snow. More than a foot of snow came down on the city. Slick roads, winter conditions, and power outages were all seen in Buchanan over the last couple days as lake effect snow impacted the city.
22 WSBT
"Amenities for Generations": Mishawaka nears completion of Beutter Park expansion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A multi-million-dollar revitalization project in downtown Mishawaka is days away from being completed. The site is the former Uniroyal factory. It started with the Mishawaka Biergarten and the expansion of the Riverwalk. Now, a new ice-skating rink and more are adding to the city's amenities.
