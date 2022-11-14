ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards among banged-up Ravens with ‘real good chance’ of returning vs. Panthers

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

The Ravens’ bye week might’ve arrived just in time.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that a handful of injured Ravens, including starting tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards, have a “real good chance” of returning for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Harbaugh said Andrews, who missed the Ravens’ Week 9 win over the New Orleans Saints with knee and shoulder injuries, “sounds very positive” about his recovery. Despite missing nearly two full games, Andrews leads the Ravens in catches (42) and receiving yards (488) this season.

“We’ll see how he progresses throughout the rest of the week,” Harbaugh said. “It’d be the same answer for Gus.”

Edwards, who hurt his hamstring in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was sidelined against New Orleans, is averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who Harbaugh said “tweaked” his ankle against the Saints, returned to practice Monday. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is also recovering from what Harbaugh said is a minor hamstring injury.

“All those guys, we’ll just see how they look on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Harbaugh said. “They all have a real good chance.”

Extra points

  • Harbaugh said rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles tendon) and rookie tight end Charlie Kolar (sports hernia), who were activated to the team’s 53-man roster earlier this month after long rehabilitations, are continuing to ramp up their workload. “I think we’ll put them out there when we think they’re ready and when they’re needed — of course, they’re needed at any time — but when we feel they’re ready to be successful, and that could be soon,” Harbaugh said. “They’re available, so we’ll see.”
  • Harbaugh said the Ravens’ familiarity with Baker Mayfield, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback who will start Sunday for Carolina in place of the injured P.J. Walker, is a double-edged sword. “I’m sure it helps him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s had history with us as well. ... We’ve had some incredible battles with him when he was with the Browns, some great games. We know what he’s capable of doing. I think we understand his strengths as a quarterback. We’re going to have to do everything we can do to stop those things.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Panthers scouting report for Week 11: Who has the edge?

After a three-game winning streak and a welcome rest, the Ravens (6-3) will host the Carolina Panthers (3-7) to kick off their push for the postseason. The Ravens are heavy favorites, but do the Panthers, led by a familiar Baltimore nemesis in quarterback Baker Mayfield, hold any advantages? Ravens passing game vs. Panthers pass defense Lamar Jackson attempted just 22 passes, completing 12 to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: The Ravens found their offensive identity, but they won’t go far without a better passing game | COMMENTARY

The Ravens discovered their offensive identity as a running team in recent weeks, but they won’t go far in the postseason unless they elevate the passing game. They’ve been one of the top running teams in the NFL in each of the past four seasons, but it hasn’t translated to postseason success. They failed to make the playoffs last year and have one postseason victory in the previous three. In ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens roundtable: The highs and lows from the season’s first half, and what to watch in the second half

Just like last year, the Ravens have started 6-3. Just like last year, the Ravens enter the second half of their season with promising playoff hopes — a 97.4% chance of advancing to the postseason, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. But the Ravens started last year 8-3 and still missed out. This year, there can be no looking ahead. “It guarantees us six wins, I know that,” coach John ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

2023 NFL mock draft (Version 1.0): Who will the Ravens target in the first round?

With the NFL season more than halfway complete, it’s time to start thinking about the 2023 draft. Here are The Baltimore Sun’s projections for the first round, which begins April 27 in Kansas City. Note: Pick order is determined by ESPN’s Football Power Index, which simulates the remainder of the season 10,000 times. 1. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama The only knock on Young is ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy